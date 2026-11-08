In Photos: Protests And Political Turmoil In Paraguay After Ueno Bank Collapse

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Paraguay witnessed protests and political turmoil following the collapse of digital lender Ueno Bank, which left millions of customers unable to access their savings. The banking crisis triggered impeachment proceedings against President Santiago Peña, allegations of corruption and concerns over public funds and financial oversight

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Paraguay political crisis 2026
Police guard the home of Paraguay's ousted President Santiago Pena, who was placed under house arrest on suspicion of breach of trust following his removal by the Senate as prosecutors investigate the collapse of Ueno Bank in Asuncion, Paraguay, Friday, Nov. 6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jorge Saenz
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Ueno Bank collapse
People protest outside the home of Paraguay's ousted President Santiago Pena, who was placed under house arrest on suspicion of breach of trust following his removal by the Senate as prosecutors investigate the collapse of Ueno Bank, in Asuncion, Paraguay, Friday, Nov. 6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jorge Saenz
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Pedro Alliana president Paraguay
Pedro Alliana and his wife, Fabiana Souto, leave Congress after he took office as Paraguay's new president following the Senate's removal of Santiago Pena over accusations linked to the collapse of Ueno Bank in Asuncion, Paraguay, Friday, Nov. 6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jorge Saenz
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Paraguay protests 2026
Protesters burn a effigy depicting President Santiago Pena outside Congress following a failed session to discuss Pena's resignation, days after Paraguay's central bank took over Ueno Bank over a solvency crisis, in Asuncion, Paraguay, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jorge Saenz
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Paraguay Congress session resignation
Paraguayan President Santiago Peña signs his resignation letter at the government residence, days after the central bank took over Ueno Bank amid a solvency crisis that froze millions of dollars in customers' savings, in Asunción, Paraguay, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Laura Fioravanti
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Santiago Peña impeachment
Lawmakers debate whether to accept President Santiago Pena's resignation, after Paraguay's central bank took over Ueno Bank amid a solvency crisis that froze millions of people's savings, at Congress in Asuncion, Paraguay, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jorge Saenz
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Carlos Carvallo resignation
People protest in front of police against the government and Ueno Bank, which Paraguay's central bank seized amid a solvency crisis, in Asuncion, Paraguay, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jorge Saenz
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Santiago Peña house arrest
A demonstrator holds a mock U.S. dollar bill depicting Paraguayan President Santiago Peña during a protest against the government and Ueno Bank, which Paraguay's central bank seized amid a solvency crisis, in Asuncion, Paraguay, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jorge Saenz
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Ueno Bank depositors savings
Executives of Ueno Bank, taken over by Paraguay's central bank amid a solvency crisis, arrive in custody at the anti-corruption prosecutor's office in Asuncion, Paraguay, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026 | Photo: AP/Jorge Saenz
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Paraguay Congress session resignation
People protest against Government and Ueno bank, which Paraguay's central bank has seized amid a solvency crisis, in Asunción, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jorge Saenz

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