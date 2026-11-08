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Paraguay witnessed protests and political turmoil following the collapse of digital lender Ueno Bank, which left millions of customers unable to access their savings. The banking crisis triggered impeachment proceedings against President Santiago Peña, allegations of corruption and concerns over public funds and financial oversight
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