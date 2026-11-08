White has maintained a close relationship with Trump for years. The two first worked together in the early 2000s, when Trump's Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City hosted UFC events. White later publicly backed Trump's presidential campaigns, including his 2016, 2020 and 2024 bids. Trump has also attended several UFC events, while the White House hosted a UFC event on its South Lawn in June as part of celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of US independence.