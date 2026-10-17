Katie Zacharia’s Five-Day Stint: What Went Wrong At The White House?

Zacharia had worked in communications for Trump Media & Technology Group, which operates Truth Social, and appeared as a conservative commentator on television. She said she had practised international transactional law in China. Reuters reported that she worked as an associate at Zhong Lun Law Firm in Beijing from 2011 to 2013 but could not find records showing she was admitted to practise law in any US state or the District of Columbia. Reuters also reported that Chinese law restricts the practice of law to Chinese nationals, although foreign staff can advise and consult on legal matters.