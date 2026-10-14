‘We Love New Media’: The Curious Case Of Katie Zacharia’s First Briefing

Zacharia looked down at her script, stumbled over a question about her background and mixed up the words “husband” and “president”. The former Newsmax commentator managed to put the “brief” back in briefing, but made little memorable impression beyond that. She also paused and grinned when she said “Department of War”. The three journalists she called on represented Breitbart, Fox News and the Daily Mail, outlets that have been sympathetic to Trump to varying degrees during his two terms.