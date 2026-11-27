Madras High Court allows Bangladesh's Tangail GI challenge to proceed
Both countries claim rights over the handwoven saree
The dispute unfolds amid separate diplomatic friction over Hasina
A Tangail saree is light to the touch, smooth and faintly crisp. Small woven motifs called "buti" lie scattered across its body, which is often soft or pale, leaving the border and pallu to carry most of the colour. For all its delicacy, this handloom weave now bears the weight of a dispute between two neighbours.
India and Bangladesh are both asserting geographical indication (GI) rights over the saree. A quarrel that began over where a weaving tradition was born has grown into a contest over intellectual property, commercial identity and the economic worth of a regional name. In the process, a centuries-old craft has become an unlikely flashpoint in the economic and cultural relations between the two countries.
On November 20, the fight reached a new turn. The Madras High Court allowed Bangladesh's challenge to India's GI registration of the 'Tangail Saree of Bengal' to move to a full inquiry, rejecting a plea by the West Bengal State Handloom Weavers Co-operative Society to have the petition dismissed.
A Thread Cut By Partition
The story starts in Tangail, now in Bangladesh, where Hindu Basak and Muslim Jhola weaving communities shaped a distinctive handloom tradition. Then came Partition in 1947. Several Basak families moved to West Bengal, particularly to Phulia in Nadia district, taking with them their skills, designs and techniques.
The border divided the geography, but the craft carried on in both places. Over generations, weavers in West Bengal introduced new motifs and design variations, while artisans in Bangladesh continued the traditional practice. Today, the saree is woven on either side.
Its character comes from fine yarn and cloth starched during weaving. Detailed designs and local patterns reflect the social and cultural life around the loom, and the border and pallu are richly decorated. Silk, tussar and blended versions exist, though cotton is what most people mean when they speak of a Tangail. Men generally lead the main weaving process, from designing and dyeing the yarn to crafting the fabric on traditional handlooms. The finished sarees are often worn at weddings, festivals and other celebrations.
Why A Name Is Worth Fighting For
Ownership of heritage is only part of the matter. A GI tag can protect a product's identity, help it command a premium, strengthen consumer recognition and open doors to export markets. The stakes thus run to commerce as much as to culture.
The products also find buyers in the US, Japan, the Middle East and parts of Europe. India's total textile and apparel exports, including handicrafts, stood at ₹3.25 lakh crore in FY26, according to the Ministry of Textiles.
India's application was filed in September 2020. The registration came on January 2, 2024, from the Indian GI Registry in Chennai, under the Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act, 1999. It named West Bengal as the designated geographical area and was granted in favour of the West Bengal State Handloom Weavers Co-operative Society Limited, commercially known as Tantuja.
The move triggered opposition across the border. In 2024, Bangladesh secured its own domestic GI recognition for the 'Tangail Sari', maintaining that the craft originated in its Tangail district and that India's registration risked appropriating its historical identity. In December 2025, UNESCO also inscribed Bangladesh's traditional saree weaving art of Tangail on its Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.
From The Loom To The Courtroom
The contest then reached an Indian court. In 2025, the Deputy Commissioner of Tangail District, acting through a power of attorney granted to the Bangladesh High Commissioner in New Delhi, petitioned the Madras High Court under Section 27 of the GI Act. The provision empowers the Registrar or the High Court, which replaced the Appellate Board, to cancel or vary a registration and rectify the GI register.
The petition sought cancellation, variation or rectification of West Bengal's registration. Its case was that the sarees inherently derive their identity, historic reputation and unique weaving characteristics from Tangail, a territory now situated in Bangladesh.
The co-operative society sought to stop the challenge at the threshold. In an application under the Original Side Rules read with Order VII Rule 11 of the Code of Civil Procedure, it argued that the petition was barred by law and amounted to an abuse of process. A foreign district administrator, it contended, had no locus standi in an Indian court, and Bangladesh was not a "person aggrieved".
To decide whether the petition could be thrown out without a full trial, the court framed several interconnected questions of law and procedure. Could an executive official of a foreign sovereign state bring GI rectification proceedings in India on behalf of traditional artisans? Could a foreign administrative entity show enough legal prejudice or commercial interest to seek removal of an Indian GI?
There was also the matter of the right forum. The court had to consider whether it held concurrent original jurisdiction to hear such petitions directly under Section 27, or whether Rule 65 of the GI Rules, 2002 required applicants to approach the Registrar first. It further framed questions on the validity of powers of attorney executed in favour of successive Bangladesh High Commissioners, and on whether delay and laches barred the petition since Bangladesh had not opposed the application before registration.
What The Court Decided
Justice P.B. Balaji dismissed the society's application, holding that Bangladesh's petition is maintainable and must proceed to a full evidentiary hearing on its merits.
The order sits at the intersection of international intellectual property, diplomatic representation and cross-border cultural heritage. It set precedents on the standing of foreign administrative authorities, a liberal reading of the term "person aggrieved" under GI law and the uncurtailed original jurisdiction of Indian High Courts in intellectual property rectification proceedings.
The ruling also establishes that sovereign states and their official district custodians can pursue legal action in foreign jurisdictions to defend indigenous crafts when geographical names, historical reputation and community livelihoods are directly implicated. The challenge to the registration itself will now be tested on its merits.
A Wider Strain Across The Border
The courtroom contest is unfolding while the two countries also face a separate, far more political disagreement. Bangladesh's State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir recently said that the continued presence of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in India was affecting ties.
"Hasina has become a thorn in Bangladesh-India relations," Kobir told reporters at the foreign ministry.
He compared her stay to an unwelcome guest turning up at someone's home, leaving the host little choice but to deal with that presence. New Delhi, he said, was increasingly aware of the diplomatic complications and could neither simply ask her to leave nor ignore what her continued stay implied.
"She has become an irritation, and they understand that this is a problem for the relationship," he said.
Hasina has remained in India since her ouster. A Bangladeshi court sentenced her to death in absentia last year over her alleged role in ordering a deadly crackdown on a student-led uprising, charges she has rejected.
The December Question
Now, there is talk of her going back. Reports say Hasina plans to return on December 16, the date marking Bangladesh's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 Liberation War. Her spokesperson Syed Mozammel Ali on Tuesday called upon the Bangladesh government to arrange air transport from Delhi to Dhaka, noting that she had been flown to India on a Bangladeshi aircraft on August 5, 2024.
New Delhi declined to respond directly to the reports. On Wednesday, external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said her possible voluntary return should be viewed separately from Dhaka's extradition request, which India was examining through its established legal procedures.
Dhaka has ruled out any return on her own terms and insists she can come back only through extradition. Kobir on Thursday doubted that she would arrive in December, news agency IANS reported.
"I have already said at a meeting in Sylhet that Sheikh Hasina will not come in December......nobody will come in December; only winter will come," United News of Bangladesh (UNB) quoted him as saying.
The minister was equally blunt about how he viewed her case. "She is a criminal. There is one policy for criminals and another for ordinary citizens. She falls under the criminal category. She will come only through the extradition treaty. It is not a matter of her returning; she will be handed over," he said.