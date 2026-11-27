There was also the matter of the right forum. The court had to consider whether it held concurrent original jurisdiction to hear such petitions directly under Section 27, or whether Rule 65 of the GI Rules, 2002 required applicants to approach the Registrar first. It further framed questions on the validity of powers of attorney executed in favour of successive Bangladesh High Commissioners, and on whether delay and laches barred the petition since Bangladesh had not opposed the application before registration.