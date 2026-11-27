Kobir doubts Hasina will return to Bangladesh in December
Dhaka has sought her handover from India under the extradition treaty
Hasina says risk of arrest or death will not stop her
Bangladesh's State Minister for Foreign Affairs Kobir on Thursday cast doubt on former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina making her way back to the country in December, news agency IANS reported. The only arrival he foresaw next month was that of the cold season.
"I have already said at a meeting in Sylhet that Sheikh Hasina will not come in December......nobody will come in December; only winter will come," United News of Bangladesh (UNB) quoted him as saying.
Speaking to journalists at the foreign ministry in Dhaka, Kobir, an aide to Tarique Rahman, reiterated that the extradition treaty with India offered the sole route for bringing the ousted leader home. Bangladesh has already asked the relevant Indian authorities to hand her over under that agreement, he said.
According to UNB, the minister maintained that Hasina would have to be brought back to face trial, either in handcuffs or under strict surveillance. The request to India also extends to others accused of committing crimes in Bangladesh, he added.
His comments come amid reports that Hasina, who has been living in exile in India, wants to fly into Dhaka on December 16. The date is observed as Victory Day in Bangladesh and marks the country's liberation from Pakistan. She has also reportedly sought a government aircraft for the journey.
Thursday's remarks were not the first instance of Kobir dismissing the proposed homecoming. On Tuesday, after briefing foreign diplomats in Dhaka, he told reporters that the former premier could return only as a prisoner who would have to answer to the law.
Bangladesh's leading Bengali daily Prothom Alo quoted him as saying, "This news may be shown and shown by paying money. But we have to distinguish between reality and desire. The reality is that terrorists will be brought back to the country only to face justice."
Kobir also said some people might wish for such a return, or have nightmares in their bedrooms about arriving at an airport or boarding a train. Those concerned, however, were not ordinary passengers and could come back only in handcuffs or to face justice, he said, according to the newspaper.
Hasina's Side Of The Story
Earlier this month, Hasina asserted that the threat of arrest, imprisonment or even death would not keep her from returning to Bangladesh. She would prefer to die in her homeland than stay away from her people, she said.
In a rare audio interview with IANS, the former Prime Minister said she was conscious of the dangers but had never let fear dictate her decisions.
"Look, I understand the risks very well. I may be arrested the moment I arrive. They may send me to prison. They may even try to kill me. I have considered all these possibilities," she told the news agency, adding that she had long stopped worrying about her personal safety.
Hasina also pointed to her earlier returns during periods of political uncertainty. She recalled going back in 1981 despite military rule, and again in 2007 while knowing that the military-backed government might arrest her.
The former premier said she had endured imprisonment and repeated attempts on her life, and that fear had never prevented her from doing what she believed was right.