Where Has Zakir Naik Faced Restrictions?

United Kingdom: Naik was excluded from entering the UK in June 2010 because the Home Secretary considered his presence not conducive to the public good. The decision cited 11 statements that the government considered supportive of terrorist activity and religious hatred. His legal challenges were rejected by the High Court in 2011 and the Court of Appeal in 2012. The exclusion remained in force as of 2019.