Donald Trump says Vladimir Putin wants to end the Ukraine war and believes a Russia-Ukraine peace deal is possible.
Trump urges Putin to pull back Russian military aggression across Europe following his meeting with NATO chief Mark Rutte.
Territorial disputes remain a major obstacle to Ukraine peace negotiations as uncertainty continues over Putin’s possible G20 attendance.
US President Donald Trump has said he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to reach an agreement to end the war in Ukraine, while urging him to pull back military aggression across Europe. Trump said he had raised the issue during his meeting with Putin in China last week, expressing hope that a deal between Russia and Ukraine could be reached quickly.
The remarks came on Thursday, November 26, a day after Trump met NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. Speaking to reporters after a Thanksgiving call with US military personnel deployed overseas, Trump reiterated his belief that Putin wanted the war to end, while describing the continuing conflict as a major obstacle to peace.
“I think Putin would like to see the war end. I believe that. And it takes two to tango. But I believe he wants to see it end. I think the other side wants to see it end. I can tell you NATO would like to see it end,” Trump said.
His comments came amid continuing diplomatic efforts to end Russia's war against Ukraine, which began with Moscow's full-scale invasion in February 2022. However, questions remain over whether negotiations can resolve disagreements over territory and security guarantees.
Trump Asks Putin To Pull Back Military Aggression Across Europe
In a post on Truth Social on Thursday, Trump referred to his recent conversations with Putin in China, saying he had spent considerable time discussing Russia's military actions and the possibility of reaching an agreement with Ukraine.
“During my conversations in China with President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, I spent a lot of time talking about the fact that I would like to see President Putin pull back all Military aggression against territories throughout Europe,” Trump wrote.
He added that he had made the appeal “in the hopes that a Deal can be made between Russia and Ukraine, and made quickly”.
“I really believe this is a strong possibility — Thousands of people are being killed each and every month, A COMPLETE BLOODBATH,” Trump said.
However, Trump did not specify which territories or military actions he was referring to. While his remarks concerned Russian military aggression across Europe, he did not explicitly name Ukraine or identify any other territory, leaving the scope of his appeal unclear. The remarks came amid European concerns over alleged Russian provocations, including Poland's accusation that Moscow deliberately violated its airspace and Estonia's linking of an arson attack to Russia's military intelligence service.
Trump's statement followed his meeting with Rutte on Wednesday. In a joint statement published on NATO's official website after their discussions, Trump and Rutte said they had discussed the need for Russia to avoid actions that could widen the conflict.
“We also discussed the importance of Russia avoiding any actions that intentionally, or unintentionally, expand the war, and the importance of obtaining a peaceful resolution to the war as rapidly as possible,” the statement said.
The meeting and subsequent statement came as European NATO members continued to express concern over the possibility of the conflict spreading beyond Ukraine. Trump also reposted the joint statement on Truth Social shortly before publishing his comments about Putin.
Trump Defends Friendly Ties With Putin, Says Deal Is Priority
Trump also defended his approach towards Putin, arguing that maintaining a working relationship with the Russian president was important to securing an agreement. His remarks came days after he described Putin as a friend during their meeting in China, prompting concerns in Kyiv and European capitals over Washington's approach towards Moscow.
Responding to a question about his relationship with Putin, Trump said: “We want to make a deal. We want to stop killing.”
“I got to get a deal done. They're losing 25,000 people a month,” he added.
Trump also referred to the strained relationship between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
“I could walk in and say, 'I don't like you.' And then we have the same problem that we have with Zelenskyy and Putin. The biggest problem to that settlement is the fact that you have two leaders that really hate each other,” Trump said.
According to AFP, Trump's remarks reflected a shift in tone from his interaction with Putin in Shenzhen last week. During their meeting on November 19, Trump had welcomed the Russian president by saying, “Who is he? He's my friend.”
The two leaders also participated in a trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. The engagement was part of the Trump administration's diplomatic efforts concerning the Ukraine war and broader international security issues.
Putin's G20 Attendance Remains Uncertain As Territorial Dispute Persists
Trump's comments also came amid uncertainty over Putin's possible participation in the G20 summit scheduled to take place in Miami, Florida, on December 14 and 15.
Asked whether the Russian president would attend, Trump said he did not know but would welcome him if he chose to come.
“If he wanted to come, he certainly can. Some people wouldn't like that,” Trump told reporters.
Reuters reported that Trump also doubted Putin would want to attend. The Russian president had said he would consider the invitation after discussing it with Trump, while taking the situation in Russia into account.
According to Reuters, the Kremlin said on Thursday that no decision had been made on Putin's participation. His possible attendance remains a subject of international attention amid continued tensions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Washington's engagement with Moscow.
Territorial disagreements remain a major obstacle to negotiations. Kushner described the issue as a deadlock following discussions with Putin and Russian officials.
The issue was also raised by Trump's son-in-law and envoy Jared Kushner, who has been involved in diplomatic efforts alongside US special envoy Steve Witkoff. In an interview with the MD Meets podcast, Kushner said the territorial question remained unresolved.
“What Steve and I have deciphered from having many, many hours with President Putin and from the Russian team, is that you know the territorial issue is right now a little bit of a deadlock,” Kushner said.
He also warned about the possibility of the conflict escalating if diplomatic efforts failed, saying, “It won't take a lot of miscalculation for this thing to escalate massively.”
For now, Trump has continued to express confidence that an agreement between Russia and Ukraine is possible. However, his appeal to Putin has not been accompanied by any publicly announced breakthrough on the territorial dispute, which remains central to the prospects of a negotiated settlement.