Trump, Xi and Putin begin trilateral talks in Shenzhen.
Leaders call for cooperation to address global challenges.
Ukraine war and nuclear weapons feature on agenda.
The meeting between US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin has kicked off in Shenzhen on the sidelines of APEC 2026.
At the start of the trilateral meeting, Trump said that Xi, Putin, and he would discuss "all the problems” that are ongoing in the world. He said the three countries had an important role to play and emphasised the need for their leaders to engage despite differences. “We are really making history. The three of us have a great deal to discuss,” he said, according to Reuters.
“No peace was ever forged by declining opportunities for engagement," he added. He also said the US, China and Russia were "uniquely positioned" to hold discussions on nuclear weapons.
Xi began the trilateral meeting by calling on China, Russia and the US to work together on major global issues, Chinese state media reported.
He warned that tensions between powerful countries could lead to wider instability, saying: "History tells us: when major powers live in harmony, the world is at peace; when major powers clash, the world falls into turmoil."
Xi stressed that cooperation between major powers was essential rather than a choice.
"China, Russia, and the United States should set an example, cooperate in meeting global challenges, jointly safeguard world peace and stability, and make greater contributions to human progress," he said.
Putin Thinks The Three Countries Could Lead To A Stable World
Putin said that cooperation between Russia, China and the US could help in strengthening global stability if the three countries worked together.
"Our nations share many common interests regarding the resolution of regional conflicts—including, of course, the conflict in Ukraine," he said.
He added that the three leaders could play a role in improving global security if their countries worked as partners.
Putin said they could "make a meaningful contribution to strengthening global security and stability, provided we engage in constructive partnership."
The trilateral meeting between Trump, Putin, and Xi is expected to focus on global security, regional conflicts, trade, and cooperation. The Ukraine war and nuclear weapons are among the key issues that are expected to be discussed.