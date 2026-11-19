Trump said the US and China spy on each other, that America does it better, and that he doubts he would ask Beijing to stop.
The remark comes after the Nvidia saga, in which Jensen Huang resigned; the Justice Department has reached no conclusion on whether Alice Huang was a spy, and China calls the claims baseless.
The Shenzhen trilateral is focused on nuclear arms and Iran, and US officials expect no agreement.
Most leaders treat espionage the way hosts treat a stain on the carpet: they know it is there and step around it. Donald Trump, in Shenzhen for APEC, pointed at it. “We spy on China, they spy on us,” he told Fox News, as he prepared to meet Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin.
Asked whether he would press Beijing to stop, he said they would then ask him to stop too, and he did not know that he would do that. He added that, in his view, America spies better.
An Admission, Not A Slip
It sounds like a gaffe. On a second look it reads like a position. Trump tied the remark to commerce, saying the US does a lot of business with China and makes a lot of money from it. He also defended Beijing against criticism that it had passed information to Iran, saying: “We give information also.” He repeated the line at the APEC plenary, describing his relationship with Xi as one of friendship and respect.
The timing is awkward. The remark came days after the Nvidia saga, which cost Jensen Huang his job, reached the White House. The New York Times reported that a memo circulated among senior officials said Alice Huang, a former Megaspeed executive close to Huang, was a spy for China’s Ministry of State Security. That is a report, not an established fact. Attorney General Todd Blanche has said the Justice Department has reached no conclusion on whether she was a spy.
China calls the allegations baseless. Trump has said he does not know that she is a spy. A senior US official said last week that Trump was not expected to raise the matter with Xi, with the economic focus on implementing the trade agreement.
What Is Actually On The Table In Shenzhen
The summit is meant to be about warheads, not wiretaps. Trump, Xi and Putin are due to discuss nuclear arms and Iran, and the last US-Russia nuclear arms treaty expired in February. A senior US official called it an entry point and said no agreement was expected. Daryl Kimball of the Arms Control Association has warned that one meeting will not produce dramatic breakthroughs.
Ukraine is not expected on the formal agenda, since Xi is understood to be reluctant to be drawn into what he sees as a European matter. Trump has already held a separate, less formal sit-down with Putin.
Trump’s other remarks pointed in two directions. He said the US and China share an interest in keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and agree that Iran cannot have nuclear weapons. On AI, he rejected global regulation and said the race to super-intelligence is winner-takes-all.