Trump also claimed that his administration had made “major trade deals” with Malaysia, Cambodia and Indonesia, as well as Japan and South Korea. He also said he had signed a new deal with Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. However, the document signed in Manila was a joint statement confirming the substantial conclusion of negotiations on a reciprocal trade agreement. The White House said both governments would begin the necessary internal processes to prepare the agreement for signature and entry into force. Trump also referred to agreements covering energy, critical minerals and technology.