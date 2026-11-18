The three-way meeting is due on Thursday at the Apec leaders’ summit in the southern Chinese city. China said the three leaders will hold “in-depth exchanges on safeguarding world peace and promoting strategic stability in major-power relations”. Trump later said he would raise denuclearisation and the wars in Iran and Ukraine. US-China ties are also under strain after both sides missed commitments on a longer trade truce, with rare earth supplies, AI and tariffs likely to come up.