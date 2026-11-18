Narendra Modi, Donald Trump, Sanae Takaichi and Anthony Albanese met in Manila on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit
The Quad leaders reaffirmed support for a free and open Indo-Pacific and opposed destabilising actions that change the status quo by force or coercion
They announced the first Quad-context maritime patrol aircraft exercise in 2027 involving P-8 and P-3C aircraft
India and its Quad partners on Tuesday restated support for a free and open Indo-Pacific. They also unveiled plans for their first joint anti-submarine patrol aircraft exercise and backed new undersea cable projects in the Indian Ocean. The announcements come as China widens its naval footprint across the Indo-Pacific, including the Indian Ocean Region.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met in Manila on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit on Tuesday. It was the first Quad leaders’ summit in over two years. Along with the maritime announcements, the leaders also backed connectivity projects and a business leaders forum, while their joint statement carried pointed language on coercion and cross-border terrorism.
China Warning Signal
The statement carried a direct warning. The Quad leaders said they “strongly oppose any destabilising or unilateral actions that seek to change the status quo, including by force or coercion, which escalate tensions and undermine regional peace and stability”.
The summit was also the first since the 2025 Pahalgam terror attack. In that context, the leaders said they “unequivocally condemn terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism”.
That reference stood out. The Quad foreign ministers’ statement issued in Atlanta last month did not mention terrorism, making the Manila language more explicit on the issue.
Maritime Security Plans
The grouping widened its maritime agenda. The statement welcomed the launch of an Indo-Pacific Maritime Surveillance Collaboration to improve information sharing and maritime domain awareness.
The statement also set out the first combined flight of the four countries’ maritime patrol aircraft. “In 2027, our respective P-8 and P-3C patrol aircraft are scheduled to fly in a maritime exercise for the first time in a Quad context, making our seas safer,” the statement said.
These aircraft are built to hunt submarines and watch the seas. The P-8 is a multi-mission maritime patrol aircraft designed for anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare, along with surveillance. India flies the P-8I variant, while the US and Australia operate the P-8A. Japan uses the P-3C Orion.
Leaders And Diplomacy
Modi framed the grouping as a stable platform for India. He described Quad as a “constructive and trusted partnership” that gave fresh momentum to the vision of a “free, open, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific”.
Trump struck a similar note. He called the Quad members “the four corners of a free, open, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific”, and said they would work together to ensure “open, safe, and resilient maritime transit corridors”.
Trump’s attendance stood out. He skipped the planned summit in India last year after tensions with New Delhi over a trade deal. He is set to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen on November 19 on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.
The three-way meeting is due on Thursday at the Apec leaders’ summit in the southern Chinese city. China said the three leaders will hold “in-depth exchanges on safeguarding world peace and promoting strategic stability in major-power relations”. Trump later said he would raise denuclearisation and the wars in Iran and Ukraine. US-China ties are also under strain after both sides missed commitments on a longer trade truce, with rare earth supplies, AI and tariffs likely to come up.
Business And Connectivity
India will host the first Quad Business Leaders Forum early next year, bringing together leaders of government and business in Quad countries. The leaders also backed new undersea cable projects in the Indian Ocean.