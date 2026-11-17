Gujarat Titans have announced the list of their retained and released players
Shubman Gill will continue to lead the Gujarat Titans side in the upcoming IPL
Check the list of retained and released players
Gujarat Titans have revealed the list of their retained and released players on Tuesday, November 17. The team have already added Harshal Patel in a trade from Sunrisers Hyderabad.
The biggest releases by the Gujarat Titans have been Shahrukh Khan and Mark Wood. Titans look like a well-settled side even before the mini-auction. They still have a few gaps to fill.
Gujarat Titans (GT), ₹8.75 Crore, 3 Slots Remaining, 2 Overseas Slots
Released Players: Ishant Sharma, Mark Wood, Kulwant Khejroliya, Shahrukh Khan, Connor Esterhuizen.
Retained Players: Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Jason Holder, Glenn Phillips, R Sai Kishore, Gurnoor Brar, Ashok Sharma, Manav Suthar, Arshad Khan, Nishant Sindhu, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Jayant Yada