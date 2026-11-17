No stranger to massive blockbusters, Pattinson previously portrayed Cedric Diggory in the Harry Potter series, famously starred as the vampire Edward Cullen in The Twilight Saga, and donned the cape and cowl as Batman four years ago. He has dominated the screen throughout the current year with a string of high-profile appearances: playing Zendaya’s betrothed in The Drama, taking on the role of Queen Penelope’s suitor Antinous in Christopher Nolan's summer smash The Odyssey, and portraying Chris Hansen in the thriller Primetime. Rounding out his packed schedule, audiences will see him transform into Scytale when Dune: Part Three hits theaters this December. He also helped steer 2022's The Batman to the second-biggest North American opening of the Covid-19 pandemic behind Spider-Man: No Way Home.