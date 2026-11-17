The new James Bond actor has been announced by Amazon MGM.
Robert Pattinson will play the iconic spy, taking over the franchise after Daniel Craig exited.
The new Bond movie will be helmed by Denis Villeneuve.
Robert Pattinson is set to take on the mantle of 007 as the franchise's seventh leading man, stepping into the iconic tuxedo first worn by Sean Connery and most recently vacated by Daniel Craig. The announcement was made by Amazon MGM Studios in a social media post on Monday, with a picture showing Pattinson in character as James Bond and looking effortlessly sleek.
The 40-year-old is now the seventh actor to play the beloved fictional spy created by Ian Fleming and will star in the 26th Bond movie, due to be released in 2028.
No stranger to massive blockbusters, Pattinson previously portrayed Cedric Diggory in the Harry Potter series, famously starred as the vampire Edward Cullen in The Twilight Saga, and donned the cape and cowl as Batman four years ago. He has dominated the screen throughout the current year with a string of high-profile appearances: playing Zendaya’s betrothed in The Drama, taking on the role of Queen Penelope’s suitor Antinous in Christopher Nolan's summer smash The Odyssey, and portraying Chris Hansen in the thriller Primetime. Rounding out his packed schedule, audiences will see him transform into Scytale when Dune: Part Three hits theaters this December. He also helped steer 2022's The Batman to the second-biggest North American opening of the Covid-19 pandemic behind Spider-Man: No Way Home.
Robert Pattinson On Being Chosen For Bond
“James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honor of a lifetime,” Pattinson said in a statement. “I’m deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team.”
The next Bond film will be helmed by Denis Villeneuve and written by Steven Knight. Details on the precise release date are under wraps.
Villeneuve, who recently directed Pattinson in the upcoming Dune: Part Three, also shared a statement: “Before anything else, I want to express my deep gratitude to the remarkable actors who joined us on this journey. We were surrounded by extraordinary talent, but there can only be one 007. I am overjoyed to welcome Robert Pattinson as our new James Bond. He has the timeless soul of 007 and brings a spirit that is completely new. I cannot wait to begin.”
Pattinson beat out other top contenders that included Josh O'Connor, Callum Turner and Jack Lowden who did the screen tests.