The Batman Part II resumes filming after a brief production pause.
Robert Pattinson calls Steven Soderbergh’s support for Matt Reeves “completely selfless”.
The DC sequel remains scheduled for release in February 2028.
The Batman Part II has resumed filming after a brief production pause, with Robert Pattinson praising Steven Soderbergh for stepping in to help director Matt Reeves complete the DC sequel. Reeves had temporarily stepped away to attend to a family matter, prompting Soderbergh to offer his support during the final stretch of principal photography.
Speaking to GamesRadar+, Pattinson said he was pleased that Soderbergh had joined the production to help Reeves bring the film closer to completion. “I am so happy he's come on to help Matt. It's incredibly generous of him – and he's doing it in the loveliest way. It's completely selfless,” the actor said.
Robert Pattinson praises Steven Soderbergh
Pattinson also highlighted the work Reeves had already put into the screenplay and welcomed the opportunity for the two filmmakers to collaborate.
“I think Matt had put so much work into the script, and we're almost done. So for someone to come in and say, 'I just want to help Matt do it; I want to do it in conjunction with him and just get it to the edit.' And to have someone who's as talented as Steven doing it is great,” he added.
Pattinson confirmed that production was already underway and that he expected to return to the set within days. “I think they're in production already,” he said. “And I'm starting in a couple of days.”
Is Matt Reeves still directing The Batman Part II?
Despite Soderbergh’s involvement, Reeves remains the film’s director. DC Studios previously said Soderbergh had approached Reeves to help complete the final weeks of filming, with both filmmakers working together to preserve Reeves’ vision. Reeves is expected to oversee post-production.
The sequel brings Pattinson back as Bruce Wayne, alongside returning cast members Colin Farrell as the Penguin, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth. New additions include Scarlett Johansson and Sebastian Stan.
The Batman Part II is currently scheduled to release in theatres on February 18, 2028. The production pause has not resulted in an announced change to that date.