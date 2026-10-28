Sai Pallavi says the Ramayana can encourage audiences to recognise flaws within themselves.
The actor highlights Indian culture, advanced VFX and the film’s technical team.
Ranbir Kapoor and Yash lead the two-part epic, with music by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer.
At the Los Angeles premiere of Ramayana on October 27, Sai Pallavi spoke about what she hopes audiences take away from the film. The actor, who plays Sita in Nitesh Tiwari’s adaptation of the Indian epic, reflected on how the story can encourage people to examine their own actions rather than simply judge its characters.
What Sai Pallavi said about Ravana
When asked what she hoped international audiences would see differently in the story, Sai Pallavi said, “If one is curious about Indian culture, Indian epics, I think this could be the start where you see the best version of Ramayana that exists.” She also highlighted the film’s technical scale, pointing to its team of technicians and advanced visual effects.
The actor then spoke about the epic’s deeper message, saying, “At the same time, as a scripture, I think, if you are a believer, and you would see, try to introspect, and see what good and bad exists in you, and you learn to correct yourself over time. Because Ravana is not all bad. And it's important that we spot the Ravana in us, and we make changes over time.”
Her remarks place the focus on self-reflection, suggesting that the story can prompt viewers to recognise their own shortcomings and work towards changing them.
Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash lead Ramayana
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is planned as a two-part cinematic adaptation of the ancient Indian epic. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi portrays Sita and Yash takes on the role of Ravana. The cast also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.
Produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, the film features music by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer. The ambitious project has reportedly been mounted on a budget of ₹4,000 crore, making it one of Indian cinema’s most expensive productions.
The Los Angeles premiere took place at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, with Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash and Tiwari attending the event.
The first instalment of Ramayana is scheduled to release in theatres on November 5, 2026, while the second part is expected to arrive around Diwali 2027.