Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana releases on November 5.
Ahead of the release, Ramayana celebrated an LA premiere.
Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash.
Prior to its global theatrical debut on November 5, Ramayana hosted an extravagant Los Angeles premiere on October 27. The high-profile event saw director Nitesh Tiwari, producer Namit Malhotra and the stars, Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi dazzle in traditional attire.
The invite-only 3D screening was held at the David Geffen Theatre at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, a venue with 945 seats.
Speaking to PTI, Malhotra said the premiere was designed to introdue the film to Western audiences, rather than only Indian viewers living in the US.
"You have a mainstream Western audience that's coming in to see it. It's not like we've come to America to show the film to Indian people because we would rather do that in India," he stressed. The two-part saga reportedly has a combined budget of around Rs 4,000 crore.
Stepping onto the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, Jada Pinkett Smith turned heads alongside her inner circle in an eye-catching, floor-length gown crafted from vibrant royal blue velvet. Joining the Hollywood crowd was Property Brothers co-star Jonathan Scott, who brought a sharp, cultured flair to the event wearing a sleek black bandhgala. The high-profile guest list featured several notable industry figures, including Lethal Weapon’s Korbin Miles, Karen Fukuhara (famed for her role as Kimiko in The Boys), Benji Kelly, and Gisella Marengo.
Ramayana Cast, Release Details
Helmed by director Nitesh Tiwari, the epic production is a joint venture between Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. The film anchors its narrative on a power-packed trio. Ranbir Kapoor steps into the role of Prince Rama, Sai Pallavi portraying Sita, and Kannada icon Yash taking on the antagonist Ravana for his Hindi cinema debut.
Rounding out the ambitious cinematic effort is the supporting cast that includes Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey, Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan, and Lara Dutta. With a massive runtime of 195 minutes (3 hours and 15 minutes), Ramayana: Part One stands as one of the most extensive Indian theatrical releases of the year. The multi-lingual blockbuster is scheduled for a global release on November 5, 2026, across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam markets.