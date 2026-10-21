Inside Ramayana’s Massive Pre-Sales: ₹5 Crore Mark Crossed And ₹2,770 Luxury Tickets

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana releases on November 5.
Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi lead the big-spectacle mythological drama.
Its advance bookings have already surged past ₹5 crore.
Feverpitch excitement surrounding Nitesh Tiwari's grand mythological spectacle, Ramayana, is intensifying ahead of its theatrical debut. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana, the ambitious feature is already generating heavy pre-release momentum as its November 5 premiere approaches. With a fortnight yet to go before its theatrical debut, advance ticket sales for Ramayana have already approached the milestone of nearly ₹5 crore pan-India.
Ramayana Scores Spectacular Advance Sales
By Wednesday afternoon, advance bookings for Ramayana reached ₹5.35 crore nationwide across 3,542 screenings with 91,125 tickets sold, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. The Hindi version of the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer drove the vast majority of these sales at ₹5.07 crore (about 95%), followed by Kannada at ₹27.11 lakh and Telugu at ₹48,700, resulting in a 12% overall occupancy rate. Regionally, Delhi-NCR led ticket sales with ₹1.50 crore from 19,607 tickets, trailed by Mumbai at ₹1.08 crore, alongside sizeable contributions from Pune, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata.
In terms of formats, Hindi 3D has generated ₹3.28 crore, making up 67 per cent of the gross. Premium formats such as IMAX, 4DX, Dolby, ICE and EPIQ dominate around 27 per cent of the advance sales despite representing only 6 per cent of shows.
Backed by Prime Focus Studios, DNEG, and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, the upcoming two-part Ramayana spectacle will head to global theaters on November 5, 2026, with its second chapter following in Diwali 2027. The saga is anchored by Ranbir Kapoor (Lord Rama), Sai Pallavi (Sita), Yash (Ravana), and Sunny Deol (Hanuman), supported by a powerhouse cast featuring Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Vivek Oberoi, Kajal Aggarwal, and Rakul Preet Singh.
Sony Pictures will steer global distribution outside India, while Dharma Productions will oversee distribution in the Hindi-speaking market. West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday announced that Ramayana will be tax-free in the state. Ranbir Kapoor previously shared that production on the sequel had already crossed the halfway mark earlier this year, assuring fans that development on the next chapter is well underway ahead of the inaugural film's launch.