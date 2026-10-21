Inside Ramayana’s Massive Pre-Sales: ₹5 Crore Mark Crossed And ₹2,770 Luxury Tickets

Ramayana Scores Spectacular Advance Sales

By Wednesday afternoon, advance bookings for Ramayana reached ₹5.35 crore nationwide across 3,542 screenings with 91,125 tickets sold, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. The Hindi version of the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer drove the vast majority of these sales at ₹5.07 crore (about 95%), followed by Kannada at ₹27.11 lakh and Telugu at ₹48,700, resulting in a 12% overall occupancy rate. Regionally, Delhi-NCR led ticket sales with ₹1.50 crore from 19,607 tickets, trailed by Mumbai at ₹1.08 crore, alongside sizeable contributions from Pune, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata.