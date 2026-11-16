Ram Gopal Varma Ranks Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal Performance Above Ramayana ; Here's Why

Ram Gopal Varma has praised Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.
Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi.
Ramayana releases on November 5.
Ram Gopal Varma has been vocal about his admiration of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. Recently, he also shared that he rewatched it, exclaiming that it inaugurates a new standard for Indian cinema. His lavish praise has extended to everyone from the producer, Namit Malhitra, to the cast, that is led by Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi. Now, he has taken to X to share his two cents on Kapoor's performance.
Varma contrasted Ranbir Kapoor’s turns in Ramayana and Sandeep Vanga's Animal, writing, “In #Animal a fire from within him was bursting out of control In #Ramayana he had a calming strength to control the fire.” The filmmaker later unpacked that same comparison during a conversation with Faridoon Shahryar, breaking down what made Kapoor’s contrasting performances work so effectively.
Varma talked about Kapoor's understated approach, standing in stark contrast to co-star Yash’s turn as the chief antagonist, Ravana. “I’ll choose Animal only because it’s very high-energy and hits me very hard in terms of the complexity of the performance. It’s way superior. But Rama, as a calm and serene person who doesn’t overreact to things, more than performance, it was his natural performance that contributed more to Ramayana. It was the reverse of Yash,” argued the filmmaker.
Varma explained that portraying a revered deity leaves little room for theatrical experimentation, compelling Kapoor to work within strict audience expectations. “Rama can’t go overboard. He can’t make it complex. Somewhere, he has to be in line with what people expect Lord Rama to be, that godliness. You’re not interpreting a fictional character written on paper, but a character already fixed in people’s minds. But having said that, within the limitations of that, he managed to do some extraordinary work with the subtlety of his emotions,” contended Varma.
To underscore Kapoor’s “extraordinary” restraint, Varma drew attention to two pivotal moments in the film: Rama’s final exchange with his father Dasharatha (Arun Govil) prior to his exile, and his emotional farewell to a dying Jatayu (voiced by Anupam Kher). During the sequence with Dasharatha, Varma observed Kapoor effortlessly layering multiple emotions, moving from bereavement and curiosity to his deep affection for his wife Sita (Sai Pallavi).
Ramayana Cast, Release
Propelled by director Nitesh Tiwari, the epic production is a joint venture between Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. The film places its narrative on a power-packed trio. Ranbir Kapoor steps into the role of the righteous Prince Rama, Sai Pallavi portraying Sita, and charismatic Kannada icon Yash taking on the antagonist Ravana for his Hindi cinema debut. Tiwari co-wrote the adaptation with Shridhar Raghavan.
Rounding out the ambitious cinematic effort is the supporting cast that includes Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey, Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan, and Lara Dutta. Ramayana: Part One towers as one of the most extensive Indian theatrical releases of the year. The multi-lingual blockbuster hit theatres on November 5, across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam markets. The two-part saga is touted as one of India's most expensive productions ever. The second part is due to release in Diwali 2028.