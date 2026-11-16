Ram Gopal Varma Ranks Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal Performance Above Ramayana ; Here's Why

Varma explained that portraying a revered deity leaves little room for theatrical experimentation, compelling Kapoor to work within strict audience expectations. “Rama can’t go overboard. He can’t make it complex. Somewhere, he has to be in line with what people expect Lord Rama to be, that godliness. You’re not interpreting a fictional character written on paper, but a character already fixed in people’s minds. But having said that, within the limitations of that, he managed to do some extraordinary work with the subtlety of his emotions,” contended Varma.