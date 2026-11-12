Tiwari does little, given the vast, rich territory at his disposal. When we meet his Sita (Sai Pallavi), her staggering luminous beauty jumps out. Rama is dazzled. Tiwari's film is always eager and hasty to get through the motions of the epic. In its anxiety to rattle through the various events, it ends up skipping through the building blocks of central dynamics, be it between Rama (Ranbir Kapoor) and his brothers or the Rama-Sita blossoming love. Sita is instantly set up as the model of Sarva guna sampanna (blessed with every virtue). She is as agile with wielding swords as gifted in scholarship and tethered to what brings the best harvest. It constantly appears that Tiwari and his co-writer Shridhar Raghavan are racing instead to ensure every plot development is tracked and covered.