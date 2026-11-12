Actor Babil Khan, son of late actor Irrfan Khan, has often faced criticism on social media for expressing his emotions openly. While some users have labelled his behaviour as overacting, the actor says he has gradually learnt not to let online negativity dictate how he lives. In a recent conversation with Rachit Singh, Babil spoke about being judged for simply being himself and how his relationship with criticism has changed over six years in the film industry.