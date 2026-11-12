Babil Khan Says Social Media Trolling No Longer Defines Him, Though It Still Hurts

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

Babil Khan has learnt to detach himself from online criticism while staying true to his emotional nature

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Babil Khan
Babil Khan on Trolling, Viral Backlash and Return Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Babil Khan says six years in the industry have changed his response to trolling.

  • The actor recalls facing backlash over viral videos in 2024 and 2025.

  • Babil made his acting debut with Qala in 2022 alongside Triptii Dimri.

Actor Babil Khan, son of late actor Irrfan Khan, has often faced criticism on social media for expressing his emotions openly. While some users have labelled his behaviour as overacting, the actor says he has gradually learnt not to let online negativity dictate how he lives. In a recent conversation with Rachit Singh, Babil spoke about being judged for simply being himself and how his relationship with criticism has changed over six years in the film industry.

Babil Khan on being trolled for his emotional nature

Babil recalled the backlash he faced in 2024 after a video of him repeatedly apologising to a woman for accidentally photobombing her at an event went viral. Several social media users called him fake and pretentious. The actor explained that his reaction to potentially stealing someone's moment on the red carpet was natural, although he was also conscious that people might interpret his behaviour as overacting.

In May 2025, another video of Babil breaking down while speaking about Bollywood attracted criticism. His team later clarified that his comments had been taken out of context and that he was having a difficult day.

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Reflecting on how he has dealt with such experiences, Babil said, "I will be myself. I have faced a lot for being myself, but finally I don't care. It still hurts, but that power of hurt is very little. I still wear my heart on my sleeves. I can just understand my relationship with the hurt, have a detachment from the experience, and move forward."

During a rapid-fire round, the actor also addressed how his emotional nature is often mistaken for weakness. He said people tend to assume that he cannot handle difficult situations because he is sensitive, but he does not see himself that way.

Babil Khan's acting journey and upcoming projects

Babil began his career as a camera assistant, working on his father Irrfan Khan's film Qarib Qarib Singlle. He made his acting debut in 2022 with Qala, alongside Triptii Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee. The film received positive reviews, followed by his appearance in the 2023 series The Railway Men. He also featured in the coming-of-age comedy Friday Night Plan that year. In 2025, Babil appeared in Logout before taking a break from work and social media.

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He returned to social media in October 2025 and resumed work on an upcoming project in May 2026. Although he has confirmed that he is working on a series, its details remain under wraps. He is also reportedly preparing for his South Indian cinema debut in a film by Babu Janardhanan, though Babil has not confirmed the report.

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