Russell Brand’s Conviction: How a Career Built On Shock Value Shielded A Predator For Years

Charges Against Russell Brand

The 51-year-old was sentenced to nine years for rape, with an additional 18 months, nine months and eight months for three counts of sexual assault. The disgraced entertainer was found guilty of the charges involving four women between 2004 and 2009. Across stints at Channel 4, MTV, and his own primetime BBC Radio 2 program, the wild-haired comic honed his infamy on an unfiltered delivery and an obsession with sex. Brand denied coercing any of the accusers into sex. "Consent is fundamental, essential, necessary, and indeed in may ways more important than sex itself,” he insisted to jurors. Laura Gallacher, Brand’s wife since 2017 and mother of their three children, vouched on the actor’s behalf, calling him a devoted father. The verdict came after a four-week trial.