Koffee With Karan 9 : Kiara Advani Addresses Toxic Intimate Scenes, Says Sidharth Malhotra Was 'Never Bothered'

Kiara Advani On Toxic's Box Office Disaster

During a candid sit-down with filmmaker Karan Johar on his chat show, Koffee With Karan, Advani delved into the emotional toll that Toxic’s lukewarm reception took on her right from the outset. Explaining how deeply the sudden downturn affected her morale, she remarked, "On Day 1, it was heartbreaking and especially for this film, because I think as a team in totality, I don't think any of us saw it coming. When it misfired, despite it opening to what it did. That weekend, I was very low about it, but then there was a lot of appreciation for the fact that I had gone out of my comfort zone for playing a role. I think, in my journey, this will be defining."