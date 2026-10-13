Sidharth Malhotra Injures Himself And Makes a Witty Remark; Deets Inside

Sidharth Malhotra recently scored a box office hit with The Vvaan.
The actor sustained a leg injury.
Malhotra and his wife, Kiara Advani, announced they are welcoming another child.
Fresh off the success of his latest hit, The Vvaan, Sidharth Malhotra revealed to fans that he recently hurt his leg. The Bollywood actor put up a picture on Instagram showing his leg wrapped in a protective boot, lightheartedly joking that he had taken the classic good-luck expression “break a leg” far too literally.
Sidharth Malhotra's Leg Injury Quip
“I took ‘break a leg’ too seriously,” he wrote alongside a hospital emoji.
While Sidharth kept the exact cause and severity of his recent injury under wraps, he seemed to be taking the mishap in stride with a spirited attitude. This update follows closely on the heels of major family news: just days prior, he and his wife, fellow star Kiara Advani, joyfully announced they are expanding their family. In a sweet, joint online post, the couple expressed deep gratitude, writing that they felt blessed to welcome another child.
Adding to the family's happy milestones, Kiara recently treated followers to a peek into their recent vacation alongside Sidharth and their toddler, Saraayah. Though keeping their daughter's face out of the spotlight, the actress posted an adorable snapshot of the little girl's feet on the shore, alongside sunny poolside moments and a sweet photo of the family's footprints pressed into the beach sand.
Sparks reportedly flew between Malhotra and Advani on the sets of their 2021 biographical war film, Shershaah, where they portrayed real-life hero Captain Vikram Batra and his fiancée, Dimple Cheema. The on-screen chemistry soon blossomed into a real-life romance, leading to a grand wedding on February 7, 2023, at Rajasthan’s Suryagarh Palace. Since then, their family has grown rapidly: they welcomed their daughter in July 2025 and recently announced in October 2026 that a second baby is on the way.
In The Vvaan, Malhotra shared the screen with Tamannaah Bhatia. Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures in collaboration with TVF and 11.11 Production, the film is backed by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar, and Niraj Kothari. Arunabh Kumar wrote the film, and Deepak Mishra directed it, with Manu Anand serving as DOP and Visual Director. The film promises a big-screen fantasy folklore experience that blends visuals, music, mystery, and scale.