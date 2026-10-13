Sidharth Malhotra Injures Himself And Makes a Witty Remark; Deets Inside

While Sidharth kept the exact cause and severity of his recent injury under wraps, he seemed to be taking the mishap in stride with a spirited attitude. This update follows closely on the heels of major family news: just days prior, he and his wife, fellow star Kiara Advani, joyfully announced they are expanding their family. In a sweet, joint online post, the couple expressed deep gratitude, writing that they felt blessed to welcome another child.