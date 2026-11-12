Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra appeared on the final season of Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan.
The couple spoke about their marriage, careers and how their romance began during Shershaah.
Advani said they briefly broke up before Malhotra left for the film’s Kargil schedule.
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra graced the couch of Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee With Karan Season 9. In the new episode, they discussed their marriage, work and their relationship on the sets of Shershaah.
Kiara, who is expecting her second child, also revealed bonding over motherhood with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif during the postpartum phase after her daughter Saraayah's birth.
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's breakup during Shershaah
Kiara and Sidharth met briefly at a party after the former had wrapped Lust Stories. In 2019, they began working together on Shershaah, the biopic of war hero Captain Vikram Batra. Sidharth played Batra while Kiara portrayed Dimple Cheema, Batra's fiancée.
Advani said that before Malhotra left for the film’s Kargil schedule, they had broken up. Recalling the exchange on Koffee With Karan, she told him the night before he left, “You’re very hot and cold with me. For me, you’re either in or you’re out. Like this in between, I don’t understand; I can’t do it.”
Malhotra said he felt the same then. He said he knew Advani would be a serious commitment, but he was in a phase where work was his priority and nothing else could distract him. “I know that you’re the kind of person that if I commit to, then this will be something solid. And I’m just in a place in my life where I really need to focus on work, and I cannot allow anything else to get in the way,” he said. He added that they chose to separate and let life decide the rest.
How they reunited
Kargil changed things. The shooting continued there, with Malhotra shooting in bad conditions.
Advani said he stayed in touch through that stretch, calling and texting her every night after pack-up. That, she said, is how the relationship resumed. “In Kargil, where there’s no signal, and there was a lot going on, after pack-up every single night he would call me, and we talked for 30 days straight. So, the official dating started when he was in Kargil,” said the Toxic actress.
Kiara and Sidharth tied the knot in 2023 in Jaisalmer in a traditional Hindu ceremony. Their first child, Saraayah, was born in July 2025.