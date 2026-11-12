Malhotra said he felt the same then. He said he knew Advani would be a serious commitment, but he was in a phase where work was his priority and nothing else could distract him. “I know that you’re the kind of person that if I commit to, then this will be something solid. And I’m just in a place in my life where I really need to focus on work, and I cannot allow anything else to get in the way,” he said. He added that they chose to separate and let life decide the rest.