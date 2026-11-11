Sonia Balani feels proud to have played the role of Urmila

The actress initially was interested in playing Surpanakha, a rakshasi and the younger sister of Ravana. By the time she auditioned for Urmila, Surpanakha was already locked. Having played a negative role in The Kerala Story, Sonia shares, "I really wanted to test for both. I had already played a negative character, so this time I was open to exploring a positive character as well. But at the same time, I did not know much about Urmila apart from the fact that she is Sita's sister and Lakshman's wife. I did not know anything about her. That was one of the reasons why I wanted to test for Surpanakha, as I knew her story well."