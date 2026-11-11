Hema Malini Stunned by Ramayana Visual Effects : 'Breathless with Anticipation'

Ramayana is directed by Nitesh Tiwari.
Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi lead the epic adaptation.
Ramayana released on November 5.
Veteran actor-politician Hema Malini admitted she watched Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Rise of A Legend with zero expectations, doubting a familiar story could offer anything new, only to be pleasantly surprised by the final film.
"Watched the latest version of 'Ramayan the Movie'. As it was an epic, I went in with least expectations, as there is just so much one can tweak in a narration that even kids are aware of. I was pleasantly surprised at the fabulous presentation, the mind-blowing special effects that left me breathless with anticipation. Add to this the apt casting of the protagonists," she remarked on her social media profile.
Malini added, "I could see the audience response, transported as they were to another period and made to participate in the events that unfolded. In fact, the use of the latest technical innovations made all the difference. A completely unique experience for the Indian audience indeed."
Ramayana Cast, Release
Propelled by director Nitesh Tiwari, the epic production is a joint venture between Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. The film places its narrative on a power-packed trio. Ranbir Kapoor steps into the role of the righteous Prince Rama, Sai Pallavi portraying Sita, and charismatic Kannada icon Yash taking on the antagonist Ravana for his Hindi cinema debut. Tiwari co-wrote the adaptation with Shridhar Raghavan.
Rounding out the ambitious cinematic effort is the supporting cast that includes Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey, Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan, and Lara Dutta. Ramayana: Part One towers as one of the most extensive Indian theatrical releases of the year. The multi-lingual blockbuster hit theatres on November 5, across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam markets. The two-part saga is touted as one of India's most expensive productions ever.