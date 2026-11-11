Posting a pair of photos alongside her message, she urged, "Please don't throw stones at other people's houses when we ourselves live in imperfect glass houses! We are all humans, and empathy and kindness are the first fundamental requirements to be called a human!" She further cautioned, "Just because I wrote these words don't start your stupid speculations because I sincerely believe that as a society we can do better. and NO, I haven't gotten any paytm to be kind and sensible. It's just the way I perceive things with a functioning prefrontal cortex (of brain)."