Pawan Kalyan split from his third wife, Anna Konidela.
Pawan's earlier marriage with Renu Desai lasted from 2009 to 2012.
Renu exhorted for compassion and kindess to people enduring tough times.
Accompanying a series of photos, actor and Pawan Kalyan’s former spouse Renu Desai posted a veiled message on Instagram championing empathy and compassion. She asserted that kicking someone while they are down is morally wrong, a statement uploaded shortly after Pawan made public his split from his third wife, Anna Konidela.
Without directly mentioning anyone, Renu insisted it's not right to lambast someone when they are going through a tough time. She wrote, "If a person is going through a difficult time, continuing to criticise them is not morally right. It is inhumane to trample on people who have already fallen. No matter what position or status they hold, we should not forget that they too are human beings. They are someone's child, someone's parent, or someone's sibling."
Posting a pair of photos alongside her message, she urged, "Please don't throw stones at other people's houses when we ourselves live in imperfect glass houses! We are all humans, and empathy and kindness are the first fundamental requirements to be called a human!" She further cautioned, "Just because I wrote these words don't start your stupid speculations because I sincerely believe that as a society we can do better. and NO, I haven't gotten any paytm to be kind and sensible. It's just the way I perceive things with a functioning prefrontal cortex (of brain)."
On an Instagram post, Pawan and Anna announced their split with "mutual understanding and respect", confirming they would stay good friends.
"Though our marriage has come to an end, we remain good friends and devoted parents to our wonderful children. Their happiness and well-being will always remain our shared priority," the statement read.
Exhorting fans and media to give them space, they added: "During this personal transition, we seek your understanding, kindness, and respect for our privacy. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has stood by us throughout this journey."
Pawan Kalyan-Anna Konidela Split
The split from Anna concludes Pawan Kalyan's third marriage. The actor-turned-politician originally wed Nandini in September 1997; despite separating shortly after in 1999, their divorce was legally finalized in 2008.
He then tied the knot with actor-filmmaker Renu Desai in 2009, following a long-term relationship that began while co-starring in the 2000 Telugu hit Badri. The former couple, who share a son, Akira Nandan, and a daughter, Aadhya, parted ways in 2012.
In September 2013, Pawan married Anna Lezhneva (now Anna Konidela) after meeting her on the sets of his 2011 film Teen Maar. Together, they have two children: a daughter, Polena Anjana Pawanova, and a son, Mark Shankar Pawanovich.