Anna Konidela Deactivates Instagram Amid Pawan Kalyan Split Announcement

Pawan Kalyan and Anna Konidela have split.
Kalyan married Konidela in 2013.
Hours after the divorce announcement, Konidela deactivated her Instagram account.
In the wake of their joint separation announcement on Monday night, Anna Konidela, wife of actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, has scrubbed her digital presence by deactivating her Instagram handle.
Until the split, Anna had been an active voice on the platform, frequently sharing updates about adopting Pawan's family name following their 2013 wedding, posting health updates after his surgery, and documenting moments from their domestic life. Konidela joined Instagram earlier this year on March 25.
In a late-night joint Instagram post, the couple announced their split with "mutual understanding and respect", confirming they would stay good friends.
"Though our marriage has come to an end, we remain good friends and devoted parents to our wonderful children. Their happiness and well-being will always remain our shared priority," the statement read.
Exhorting fans and media to give them space, they added: "During this personal transition, we seek your understanding, kindness, and respect for our privacy. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has stood by us throughout this journey."
Pawan Kalyan's Third Marriage Ends
This official split concludes Pawan Kalyan's third marriage. The actor-turned-politician originally wed Nandini in September 1997; despite separating shortly after in 1999, their divorce was legally finalized in 2008.
He then tied the knot with actor-filmmaker Renu Desai in 2009, following a long-term relationship that began while co-starring in the 2000 Telugu hit Badri. The former couple, who share a son, Akira Nandan, and a daughter, Aadhya, parted ways in 2012.
In September 2013, Pawan married Anna Lezhneva (now Anna Konidela) after meeting her on the sets of his 2011 film Teen Maar. Together, they have two children: a daughter, Polena Anjana Pawanova, and a son, Mark Shankar Pawanovich.