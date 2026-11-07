The CPI(M)-led Left Front and Congress have initiated seat-sharing talks in Tripura to form a tactical opposition alliance aimed at consolidating anti-BJP votes.
CPI(M) Tripura state secretary and Leader of Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury called upon all democratic and secular forces to unite to prevent vote fragmentation across the state's urban centers.
Under the proposed seat-sharing arrangement for the 51-ward Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC), the CPI(M) has filed nominations in 26 wards, reserving the remaining 25 wards for Congress.
CPI(M) Tripura state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury on Saturday said the party was keen to forge an electoral understanding with democratic and secular parties to prevent a split in anti-BJP votes in the civic elections.
His statement came a day after the deadline for filing nominations for elections to 21 civic bodies, including the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC), ended.
The civic polls are slated for November 27.
The CPI(M) has fielded 263 candidates across 345 wards, while the Congress has nominated candidates in 221 wards after seat-sharing talks between the two INDIA bloc partners failed.
"The date for filing nominations for the civic elections ended yesterday, and scrutiny has begun. We are still hopeful of a seat adjustment with anti-BJP parties, as defeating the saffron party is our main political objective," Chaudhury told reporters.
Accusing the BJP of weakening democratic values in Tripura over the past nine years, the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly said he had held discussions with the leadership of a major anti-BJP party on an electoral understanding.
"We emphasised seat adjustment with anti-BJP parties to avoid a split in the anti-BJP vote bank in the civic elections. A decision may be taken in the next two days, as the last date for withdrawal of nominations is November 10. The party is fully committed to preventing a split in anti-BJP votes in the state," he said.
Meanwhile, Left Front convener Manik Dey on Friday alleged that party candidates were unable to file nominations in five civic bodies -- Santirbazar, Ranirbazar, Jirania, Mohanpur and Kamalpur -- due to alleged obstruction by ruling party leaders and supporters.
He also alleged that the police and the state election commission had failed to ensure security for Left Front candidates despite a Tripura High Court order.
Dey further claimed that five party supporters were injured in an attack by BJP supporters at Dukli in West Tripura district while campaigning for CPI(M) candidate Swapna Nath, who is contesting from AMC Ward 44.