Important Cases To Be Heard In Delhi High Court On Friday

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The Delhi High Court disposes of digital freedom petitions after X Corp clarifies fake takedown notices, alongside scheduled proceedings on police conduct pleas

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Summary of this article

  • X Corp revealed that takedown notices to IFF and SFLC were sent by an impostor posing as Delhi Police, leading the Delhi High Court to dispose of the digital rights petitions.

  • Justice Amit Mahajan noted that X Corp filed a criminal complaint to trace the impersonator after confirming no accounts were blocked.

  • The High Court also scheduled proceedings on a lawyers' plea seeking action against a suspended ACP regarding clash incidents.

Important cases to be heard in the Delhi High Court on Friday, November 6:

* Plea by lawyers seeking action against suspended Delhi Police ACP Manasvi Vashishta, others for 'threatening' advocates

* Plea by Al Falah University group chairman Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui seeking interim bail or custody parole to tend to ailing wife

* HC to pass order on interim relief to Sourav Ganguly on his lawsuit alleging personality rights violation by film 'Doosra'.

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