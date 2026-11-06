X Corp revealed that takedown notices to IFF and SFLC were sent by an impostor posing as Delhi Police, leading the Delhi High Court to dispose of the digital rights petitions.
Justice Amit Mahajan noted that X Corp filed a criminal complaint to trace the impersonator after confirming no accounts were blocked.
The High Court also scheduled proceedings on a lawyers' plea seeking action against a suspended ACP regarding clash incidents.
Important cases to be heard in the Delhi High Court on Friday, November 6:
* Plea by lawyers seeking action against suspended Delhi Police ACP Manasvi Vashishta, others for 'threatening' advocates
* Plea by Al Falah University group chairman Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui seeking interim bail or custody parole to tend to ailing wife
* HC to pass order on interim relief to Sourav Ganguly on his lawsuit alleging personality rights violation by film 'Doosra'.