Joint security forces recovered 711 live Barrel Grenade Launcher (BGL) shells from a Maoist hideout in Bijapur's dense forests.
The cache was seized during a targeted search operation by the CRPF, CoBRA, DRG, and local police.
Officials stated the high-explosive shells were concealed by insurgents to target security forces during anti-Naxal operations.
Security forces on Thursday recovered 711 barrel grenade launcher (BGL) shells hidden by Maoists in the past near Karregutta hills of Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, a police official said.
Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a joint team of Bijapur district police, the 196th battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the 204th battalion of the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA- an elite unit of CRPF) launched a search operation, he said.
The forest area surrounding the Forward Operating Base (FOB) of security forces in Tadapalla village under Usur police station limits was covered during the operation, leading to the recovery of 711 BGL shells concealed by Maoists near KG Hills, he said.
KG Hills is about 1.5 km northwest of the Tadapalla FOB. The recovered shells were secured through prescribed safety protocols, he added.
"Civilians must avoid visiting Karregutta and adjoining hills for the time being, as the presence of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and other explosive materials cannot be ruled out. A demining operation will be undertaken in the area as part of a planned exercise," the official said.
The Karregutta hills, located along the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border, were considered a safe hideout for senior Maoist leaders.
In April-May last year, security forces conducted a 21-day-long operation in the dense forests surrounding the hills, during which at least 31 Maoists were killed.
Security forces also established a new camp in the area in November last year.