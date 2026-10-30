Tripura Pushes SIR Exercise To December, Final Electoral Rolls Now Due On April 7

Tripura has deferred its Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls for the second time to avoid a clash with November local body polls.
The revised schedule moves household visits by Booth Level Officers to December 26, with draft electoral rolls due on February 1.
The final electoral roll will now be published on April 7 next year, following the disposal of claims and objections.
Tripura has deferred its Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls for the second time to avoid a clash with the urban local body elections scheduled for November. The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the revised schedule on Thursday following a request from the state's chief electoral officer.
The latest deferment shifts the start of the exercise to December and pushes the final publication of the electoral rolls to April 7 next year.
The qualifying date for the revision in Tripura had earlier been fixed as October 1. The exercise was initially scheduled to begin on September 5, with the final electoral roll set to be published on December 23.
ECI Revises SIR Schedule
The latest postponement followed a formal request from Tripura's chief electoral officer, citing the upcoming urban local body elections.
In a notification addressed to the chief electoral officer, ECI Under Secretary Sandeep Kumar referred to the request in a letter dated October 19.
“I am directed to refer to your letter dated 19.10.2026 requesting therein deferment of the schedule of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the State of Tripura in view of the General Elections to Urban Local Bodies in the state,” the notification said.
The revised schedule changes the timeline for each stage of the exercise, including preparations, household visits, publication of draft rolls and the disposal of claims and objections.
Revised SIR Timeline
Under the revised schedule, preparations, training and printing of electoral forms will take place from December 15 to December 24. These activities were earlier scheduled between October 27 and November 5.
The next stage will involve Booth Level Officers (BLOs) visiting households across the state from December 26 to January 25 next year. During these visits, BLOs will distribute pre-filled enumeration forms, assist electors in filling them out and collect the completed forms. Under the earlier schedule, the exercise was to take place from November 6 to December 5.
The draft electoral rolls will now be published on February 1 next year, instead of December 12.
Electors will be able to file claims and objections between February 1 and March 2. The disposal of claims and objections will continue until April 1.
The final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on April 7 next year.