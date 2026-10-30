Former Bangladesh Air Force officer KM Tahsif Souri, 28, was found dead in Dhaka's Turag River.
His death follows allegations of RAW links and controversy over the Sheikh Hasina video.
A podcast recorded months earlier has resurfaced as police investigate the circumstances of his death.
The death of a former Bangladesh Air Force officer, KM Tahsif Souri, has raised questions about his controversial departure from service, allegations of links with India's intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and revelations he made in a podcast months before his death.
The 28-year-old's body was recovered from the Turag River in Dhaka on October 28, a day after he went missing. His family has alleged that he was murdered, citing the harassment he reportedly faced following claims about his involvement in circulating a video of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina leaving Bangladesh in August 2024. Police have not established the cause of death, and the post-mortem findings are awaited.
Sheikh Hasina Video, RAW Allegations And Exit From Air Force
Souri first came under public scrutiny after a video showing Sheikh Hasina leaving Bangladesh on August 5, 2024, circulated widely on social media. The footage emerged as her Awami League government collapsed following weeks of student-led protests.
Souri was reportedly identified as one of the officers involved in recording or circulating the video. He was subsequently retired from the Air Force in September 2024.
His family questioned the decision, saying they had been informed that it was taken on disciplinary grounds despite his service record and nearly 200 hours of flying experience. The Bangladesh Air Force maintained that his retirement was unrelated to the video.
The controversy intensified after Bangladeshi newspaper Amar Desh published allegations that an Air Force investigation into the video had uncovered links between officers and RAW, naming Souri and another officer, Lieutenant Rifat Ashrafi.
The report also claimed that the officers had been retired over alleged connections with a foreign intelligence agency. Bangladesh's Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR) rejected the allegations, stating that the two officers had been retired under established Air Force laws and regulations through due process and under different circumstances. It also denied that their retirement was connected to foreign intelligence links.
What Did Souri Reveal In The Podcast Before His Death?
In July 2026, Souri appeared on a YouTube programme titled Speak With Rashid, where he addressed the allegations surrounding his departure from the Air Force. When asked whether he had lost his job for recording the video of Hasina leaving Bangladesh, he replied, "Could be", without directly confirming that he had filmed it.
He also described the Amar Desh report alleging RAW links as propaganda. During the conversation, Souri raised questions about the investigation into the July 21, 2025, fighter jet crash at Milestone School and College in Dhaka, which killed 37 people, including students, and injured more than 170.
Souri's family has alleged that he faced harassment and pressure following the accusations. His father, Enayetul Karim, said his son had occasionally expressed anxiety about his safety but had not explained what was troubling him.
Police said the initial examination of the body revealed no visible injury marks, although blood was observed coming from his nose. An iPhone recovered from his pocket helped establish his identity. His body was sent for a post-mortem examination, with forensic samples collected for further testing.
Bangladesh's Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed declined to comment on whether the death was connected to the Hasina video, saying an investigation and autopsy were necessary before drawing conclusions. The exact circumstances of Souri's death remain unclear, with the family's murder allegation yet to be established by investigators.