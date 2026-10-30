US Midterm Elections 2026: Who Is Pramila Jayapal, The Indian-American Congresswoman Seeking Re-Election?

Pramila Jayapal seeks a sixth US House term.
She faces Republican Nirav Sheth on November 3.
Her agenda includes healthcare, immigration and workers’ rights.
From Chennai to the US Congress, Pramila Jayapal has come a long way. After moving to the United States as a teenager, she built a political career focused on immigration, healthcare and economic equality. Today, she is one of the most prominent Indian-origin women in American politics.
Jayapal, a Democrat representing Washington’s 7th Congressional District, is seeking a sixth term in the US House of Representatives. She will face Republican candidate Nirav Sheth in the November 3, 2026, midterm elections. The contest is part of a larger battle for control of Congress, with the outcome set to shape the balance of power during the final two years of Donald Trump’s second term
Who Is Pramila Jayapal?
Before entering politics, Pramila Jayapal worked as a financial analyst. Her academic journey took her from Georgetown University, where she studied English and economics, to Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management, where she completed an MBA in 1990.
Born in Chennai on September 21, 1965, she grew up partly in Indonesia and Singapore before moving to the United States alone at 16. Her parents were Maya Jayapal, a writer, and Muduvangad Puthanveetil Jayapal, who worked in marketing.
Along with politics, Jayapal has also written two books: Pilgrimage to India: A Woman Revisits Her Homeland and Use the Power You Have: A Brown Woman’s Guide to Politics and Political Change. She is married to labour leader Steve Williamson. Her family includes her son, Janak, from an earlier relationship, and her stepson, Michael. They live in West Seattle.
Pramila In Politics
Pramila Jayapal made history in 2016 when she became the first South Asian American woman elected to the US House of Representatives. Her political journey began in Washington state, where she founded OneAmerica, an immigrant advocacy organisation, after working in global health and development.
She entered the Washington State Senate in 2015 and served until 2017 before moving to Congress. Jayapal later led the Congressional Progressive Caucus and now holds the title of chair emerita.
She also serves on the House committees on Judiciary, Foreign Affairs, and Budget. In the August primary, she secured 84.7% of the vote in Washington.
What Are Pramila's Policies?
Jayapal’s political agenda focuses on healthcare, immigration, workers’ rights and economic equality. She believes healthcare should be available to everyone, regardless of income, and has been a leading supporter of Medicare for All.
Her position is summed up in her words: “Medicare for All means freedom for all”. In July 2026, she joined Senator Edward Markey in reintroducing the Health Over Wealth Act, which seeks greater scrutiny of investment firms that own healthcare providers.
Housing and education are also central to her priorities. Through the Housing Is a Human Right Act, she has sought to address homelessness and improve access to proper housing. Her College for All Act proposes tuition-free public college education for families earning up to $125,000 a year, along with free community college and trade schools.
Immigration remains a major part of her political work. Drawing on her own experience of moving to the US at 16 and waiting 17 years for citizenship, Jayapal supports a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants and stronger protections for immigrant families. She has also called for greater accountability from ICE.
Jayapal has backed LGBTQ+ rights, particularly protections for transgender and nonbinary people. She also supports a $15 federal minimum wage and stronger rights for workers to organise.
Her other initiatives include the Students Not Profits Act and legislation to expand employment opportunities for people recovering from drug addiction.