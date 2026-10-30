Trump administration seeks to block Alaska election certification.
Justice Department issues over 40 subpoenas and document requests.
Peltola denies involvement in the alleged campaign scheme.
The administration of President Donald Trump on Thursday filed a revised lawsuit asking to block Alaska's election results in case Republican incumbent Dan Sullivan narrowly loses the election, and has issued more than 40 subpoenas and document requests in its investigation.
The revised complaint filed by the US Justice Department referred to a New York Times report that said Democratic operatives had recruited another candidate, Sullivan, to split votes and weaken the incumbent's chances.
The department alleged that the move was aimed at misleading voters and helping Democrat Mary Peltola win the election, according to Reuters.
The lawsuit could trigger a prolonged legal battle over a Senate race that may influence control of the chamber after next Tuesday’s midterm elections. Republicans currently hold 53 of the 100 seats, while Democrats need to gain four seats to take control.
In its amended complaint, Justice Department lawyers accused Democratic operatives of arranging the campaign of retired teacher Daniel J. Sullivan Jr., an independent candidate on the ballot, to split votes and help Mary Peltola win.
“They orchestrated his sham campaign for the purpose of misleading Alaskan voters and getting Peltola elected,” the lawyers wrote.
Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy has also called for a state investigation into the allegations. Speaking to NewsNation, he said any finding of illegal activity "may in fact impact whether someone is seated in the U.S. Senate."
Peltola's campaign did not immediately comment on the revised complaint. It had earlier denied any role in either of Sullivan's campaigns, saying it had "no involvement with either Sullivan campaign.”
Daniel J. Sullivan has also told US media outlets in previous interviews that he was not running to confuse voters or take votes away from Dan S. Sullivan.
Trump Pushed For Legal Action
Trump had urged the Justice Department to pursue the Alaska case even before The New York Times published its report. He has repeatedly questioned the fairness of US elections.
His push for legal action aimed to prevent Alaska from certifying Mary Peltola, a former congresswoman, if she won the election.
Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Trump said: "It's hard to believe that she could even be allowed to run. Frankly, I don't know how you can allow somebody like that to run. It's so unfair,” reported Reuters.
With just days left in the campaign, the White House has dropped plans for Trump to visit Kansas on Saturday, a Republican campaign official said. The state has emerged as an unexpectedly competitive battleground in the Senate race.
"I don't feel like I have to go to Kansas," Trump told reporters.
Instead of travelling, Trump will make more than 20 virtual campaign appearances before Tuesday's elections, a White House official said.