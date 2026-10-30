Israel Election Results: 100% Counting Done, Netanyahu Bloc Wins 53 Seats, Arab Parties Hold Balance

Eisenkot has not ruled out working with Arab-led parties. That path could give him the numbers to challenge Netanyahu in parliament. He accused Likud of trying to discredit the result. “They are doing this because they lost,” he said. He also brushed aside the foreign interference charge, saying: “I welcome the fact that Netanyahu is finally condemning Qatari involvement in the State of Israel.” Netanyahu has said it would be treasonous for Eisenkot to join forces with Arab parties. His camp’s challenge to the result appeared aimed at blocking a possible deal between Eisenkot’s rivals and Arab-led parties.