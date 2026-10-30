Rashid Khan Achieves What No Bowler Has Done Before In T20I Cricket

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Published at:

Rashid Khan makes history as the first bowler to take 200 men's T20I wickets, reaching the milestone against Zimbabwe as Afghanistan clinch the series with another victory

image Prefer on Google
Rashid Khan Achieves What No Bowler Has Done Before In T20I Cricket
Rashid Khan Achieves What No Bowler Has Done Before In T20I Cricket Photo: X/ACBofficials
Summary of this article

  • Rashid Khan becomes the first bowler to claim 200 wickets in men's T20Is

  • The Afghanistan spinner achieves the milestone in his 120th T20I appearance

  • Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by 19 runs to seal the three-match series

Afghanistan's Rashid Khan has added another remarkable chapter to his career, becoming the first bowler in men's T20 International cricket to take 200 wickets. The leg-spinner reached the historic landmark during Afghanistan's second T20I against Zimbabwe at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 29.

Rashid achieved the feat by dismissing Zimbabwe wicketkeeper-batter Tadiwanashe Marumani for two runs. He trapped the batter leg-before-wicket in the ninth over, bringing up a milestone that underlines his extraordinary consistency in the shortest international format.

The Afghanistan star reached the landmark in his 120th T20I appearance, further highlighting his ability to make an impact at the highest level. He finished the match with figures of 1/29 from his four overs.

Rashid Khan's Remarkable T20I Bowling Record

Reaching 200 wickets places Rashid in a league of his own in men's T20Is. England's Adil Rashid is his closest competitor on the all-time list, with 171 wickets, while New Zealand's Tim Southee and Ish Sodhi have also featured among the leading wicket-takers.

Rashid's success has been built around his deceptive leg-spin, sharp googlies and ability to deliver under pressure. Whether operating during the middle overs or breaking partnerships when his team needs a breakthrough, the Afghan spinner has consistently proved his worth.

Related Content
Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates the dismissal of England's Tom Banton during the tri-series one-day international cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Lahore, Pakistan, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 - (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)
Mitchell Starc of Australia appeals unsuccessfully for a wicket during play on day two of the first cricket test against Bangladesh in Darwin, Australia, Friday, Aug.14, 2026, - | Photo: James Ross/AAPImage via AP
Rashid Khan (left) and Abhishek Sharma (right) intereacting during the India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I - X/BCCI
India And Afghanistan Player After The Match - | Photo: X/@bcci

His influence extends beyond international cricket, with his performances across franchise leagues making him one of the most sought-after T20 bowlers in the world.

Afghanistan Seal Series Victory Against Zimbabwe

Rashid's landmark came on a memorable night for Afghanistan, who defeated Zimbabwe by 19 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

After a disastrous start, Afghanistan recovered from 38/5 to post 221/7, thanks to Azmatullah Omarzai's breathtaking 116 off 50 deliveries. He received crucial support from Izaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, who smashed 52, while Rashid chipped in with an unbeaten 25 off just six balls.

Zimbabwe fought back through captain Sikandar Raza's unbeaten 106, but finished at 202/5.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • WhatsApp
  • Google News
  • Subscribe to our magazines

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories