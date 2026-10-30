Rashid Khan becomes the first bowler to claim 200 wickets in men's T20Is
The Afghanistan spinner achieves the milestone in his 120th T20I appearance
Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by 19 runs to seal the three-match series
Afghanistan's Rashid Khan has added another remarkable chapter to his career, becoming the first bowler in men's T20 International cricket to take 200 wickets. The leg-spinner reached the historic landmark during Afghanistan's second T20I against Zimbabwe at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 29.
Rashid achieved the feat by dismissing Zimbabwe wicketkeeper-batter Tadiwanashe Marumani for two runs. He trapped the batter leg-before-wicket in the ninth over, bringing up a milestone that underlines his extraordinary consistency in the shortest international format.
The Afghanistan star reached the landmark in his 120th T20I appearance, further highlighting his ability to make an impact at the highest level. He finished the match with figures of 1/29 from his four overs.
Rashid Khan's Remarkable T20I Bowling Record
Reaching 200 wickets places Rashid in a league of his own in men's T20Is. England's Adil Rashid is his closest competitor on the all-time list, with 171 wickets, while New Zealand's Tim Southee and Ish Sodhi have also featured among the leading wicket-takers.
Rashid's success has been built around his deceptive leg-spin, sharp googlies and ability to deliver under pressure. Whether operating during the middle overs or breaking partnerships when his team needs a breakthrough, the Afghan spinner has consistently proved his worth.
His influence extends beyond international cricket, with his performances across franchise leagues making him one of the most sought-after T20 bowlers in the world.
Afghanistan Seal Series Victory Against Zimbabwe
Rashid's landmark came on a memorable night for Afghanistan, who defeated Zimbabwe by 19 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
After a disastrous start, Afghanistan recovered from 38/5 to post 221/7, thanks to Azmatullah Omarzai's breathtaking 116 off 50 deliveries. He received crucial support from Izaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, who smashed 52, while Rashid chipped in with an unbeaten 25 off just six balls.
Zimbabwe fought back through captain Sikandar Raza's unbeaten 106, but finished at 202/5.