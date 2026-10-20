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450 Wickets! Mitchell Starc Becomes First Left-Arm Bowler To Reach Landmark In Test Cricket

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Updated on:
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Mitchell Starc became the first left-arm bowler to reach 450 Test wickets on Day 3 of the second Test between South Africa and Australia, dismissing Wiaan Mulder at the end of the 50th over in a reviewed decision. The Australia quick also became only the fourth Australian to reach the milestone and did so faster than any bowler by balls bowled.

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Mitchell Starc of Australia appeals unsuccessfully for a wicket during play on day two of the first cricket test against Bangladesh in Darwin, Australia, Friday, Aug.14, 2026, | Photo: James Ross/AAPImage via AP
Summary of this article

  • Mitchell Starc became the first left-arm bowler to take 450 wickets in Test cricket

  • Starc achieved the feat during Day 3 of the second Test between South Africa and Australia

  • Starc dismissed Wiaan Mulder on the last ball of the 50th over to reach the landmark

Australia's Mitchell Starc has entered the record books by becoming the first left-arm bowler to take 450 wickets in Test cricket.

Starc achieved the feat during Day 3 of the second Test between South Africa and Australia, dismissing Wiaan Mulder on the last ball of the 50th over to reach the milestone.

The dismissal came via a searing, unexpected bumper that rushed the batter. Caught completely off guard with his hands raised near his face, Mulder managed only a faint glove touch that deflected off his helmet straight to Matt Renshaw at first slip.

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Though the on-field umpire turned down the initial appeal, Australia's successful review revealed a clear spike off the glove, overturning the decision.

South Africa Vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3

Most Test Wickets By A Left-Arm Bowler

PlayerWickets
Mitchell Starc450
Rangana Herath439
Wasim Akram414
Daniel Vettori362
Chaminda Vaas355

In the process, Starc became the fourth Australian to claim 450 Test wickets, joining Shane Warne, Nathan Lyon, and Glenn McGrath as the only Australians to reach the milestone.

Most Test Wickets for Australia

  • 708 - Shane Warne

  • 573 - Nathan Lyon

  • 563 - Glenn McGrath

  • 450* - Mitchell Starc

  • 355 - Dennis Lillee

Related Content
Australia's Mitchell Starc, center, celebrates taking a wicket on day five of the first cricket test match between South Africa and Australia, in Durban, South Africa, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
Australia's Scott Boland, left, celebrates the wicket of South Africa's Marques Ackerman on day two of the second cricket test match between South Africa and Australia, in Gqeberha, South Africa, Monday, Oct. 19, 2026 - (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
Australia's celebrate after winning the first cricket test match against South Africa, in Durban, South Africa, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
Wiaan Mulder and Aiden Markram will resume play of day 5 on Tuesday - | Photo: X/ProteasMen

Starc reached the milestone in 109 matches, marking the 7th fewest matches taken by any bowler to claim 450 Test wickets. However, he is the fastest in terms of balls bowled, taking his 450th wicket off his 20,577th delivery in Test cricket.

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