450 Wickets! Mitchell Starc Becomes First Left-Arm Bowler To Reach Landmark In Test Cricket

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay 20 October 2026 2:59 pm Published at: 20 October 2026 2:58 pm Updated on:

Mitchell Starc became the first left-arm bowler to reach 450 Test wickets on Day 3 of the second Test between South Africa and Australia, dismissing Wiaan Mulder at the end of the 50th over in a reviewed decision. The Australia quick also became only the fourth Australian to reach the milestone and did so faster than any bowler by balls bowled.

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay 20 October 2026 2:59 pm Published at: 20 October 2026 2:58 pm Updated on:

Mitchell Starc of Australia appeals unsuccessfully for a wicket during play on day two of the first cricket test against Bangladesh in Darwin, Australia, Friday, Aug.14, 2026, | Photo: James Ross/AAPImage via AP