450 Wickets! Mitchell Starc Becomes First Left-Arm Bowler To Reach Landmark In Test Cricket

Mitchell Starc became the first left-arm bowler to take 450 wickets in Test cricket
Starc achieved the feat during Day 3 of the second Test between South Africa and Australia
Starc dismissed Wiaan Mulder on the last ball of the 50th over to reach the landmark
Australia's Mitchell Starc has entered the record books by becoming the first left-arm bowler to take 450 wickets in Test cricket.
Starc achieved the feat during Day 3 of the second Test between South Africa and Australia, dismissing Wiaan Mulder on the last ball of the 50th over to reach the milestone.
The dismissal came via a searing, unexpected bumper that rushed the batter. Caught completely off guard with his hands raised near his face, Mulder managed only a faint glove touch that deflected off his helmet straight to Matt Renshaw at first slip.
Though the on-field umpire turned down the initial appeal, Australia's successful review revealed a clear spike off the glove, overturning the decision.
Most Test Wickets By A Left-Arm Bowler
|Player
|Wickets
|Mitchell Starc
|450
|Rangana Herath
|439
|Wasim Akram
|414
|Daniel Vettori
|362
|Chaminda Vaas
|355
In the process, Starc became the fourth Australian to claim 450 Test wickets, joining Shane Warne, Nathan Lyon, and Glenn McGrath as the only Australians to reach the milestone.
Most Test Wickets for Australia
708 - Shane Warne
573 - Nathan Lyon
563 - Glenn McGrath
450* - Mitchell Starc
355 - Dennis Lillee
Starc reached the milestone in 109 matches, marking the 7th fewest matches taken by any bowler to claim 450 Test wickets. However, he is the fastest in terms of balls bowled, taking his 450th wicket off his 20,577th delivery in Test cricket.