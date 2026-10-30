Mitchell Starc Tries to Sledge, But Matthew Breetzke’s Funny Face Steals The Show | Watch

It was a light moment in a tense passage of play. Australia have used the short ball relentlessly this series, and South Africa have now lost 16 of their 43 wickets to short deliveries. Starc himself had sent back Marques Ackerman with a searing bouncer the previous evening. Breetzke, who started slowly and took a while to find his first boundary, looked unbothered by the barrage, at least for a while.