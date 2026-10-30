Narendra Modi To Visit Brussels In December To Sign India-EU Trade Pact

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Brussels in December to sign the India-EU trade pact, with Antonio Costa confirming the trip and outlining wider market access, tariff cuts and services gains.

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Narendra Modi To Visit Brussels In December To Sign India-EU Trade Pact Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Antonio Costa said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Brussels in December to sign the India-EU trade deal

  • India and the EU completed negotiations on the pact earlier this year

  • The agreement is expected to give India preferential or duty-free access for more than 99% of exports by value

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected in Brussels in December to sign the India-EU trade pact, a move that should bring the agreement closer to implementation and deepen economic ties between India and the 27-member bloc. European Council President Antonio Costa announced the trip on Thursday.

“Prime Minister Modi will come in December to sign the deal," Costa said at a Montreal Council on Foreign Relations event in Canada. India and the EU wrapped up negotiations on the pact earlier this year. Costa is in Montreal for a two-day EU-Canada summit centred on closer ties.

The pact is projected to bring together a market of more than two billion people, representing roughly a quarter of the world economy. Modi’s visit is expected shortly before a Brussels meeting of European leaders set to open on December 17.

The agreement is meant to lower trade barriers and make market entry easier for businesses on both sides. India is expected to gain preferential or duty-free access to the EU market for more than 99% of its exports by value, with textiles, leather, gems and jewellery among the sectors likely to benefit. In return, the EU would get tariff cuts or exemptions on a substantial share of the goods it sends to India. Sensitive items such as automobiles and auto parts would have their tariffs phased down, while India has pushed to protect farming and dairy.

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The deal also extends to services, including information technology, professional services, business consulting and research and development. It contains steps intended to ease the movement of skilled Indian professionals, which could create fresh openings for workers and businesses.

Trade between India and the EU has been growing steadily in recent years. Goods trade reached $136.54 billion in 2024-25, with Indian exports at $75.85 billion and imports at $60.68 billion. Services trade was $83.1 billion in 2024.

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