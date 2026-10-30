Narendra Modi To Visit Brussels In December To Sign India-EU Trade Pact

The agreement is meant to lower trade barriers and make market entry easier for businesses on both sides. India is expected to gain preferential or duty-free access to the EU market for more than 99% of its exports by value, with textiles, leather, gems and jewellery among the sectors likely to benefit. In return, the EU would get tariff cuts or exemptions on a substantial share of the goods it sends to India. Sensitive items such as automobiles and auto parts would have their tariffs phased down, while India has pushed to protect farming and dairy.