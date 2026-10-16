PM Modi To Visit Canada On December 11-12 As India, Ottawa Seek To Strengthen Ties

Narendra Modi will visit Canada on December 11-12 as both governments seek to strengthen ties across trade, energy, technology and security.
The two countries aim to conclude negotiations on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement by the end of 2026 and double bilateral trade to C$70 billion by 2030.
The visit comes amid efforts to rebuild relations after the diplomatic tensions that followed the 2023 killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Canada on December 11-12, 2026, the High Commission of India in Ottawa announced on Friday, as New Delhi and Ottawa seek to strengthen bilateral relations and expand cooperation in trade, energy, technology and security.
The announcement follows a telephone conversation between Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney earlier this week, during which the two leaders agreed to build on improving ties and pursue concrete outcomes across key areas of their strategic partnership.
In a statement issued after the October 13 call, Carney’s office said the leaders welcomed increased engagement over the past year, including in finance, defence and security, people-to-people ties, and artificial intelligence. They also agreed to remain in close contact ahead of Modi’s visit to Canada in December.
The visit comes as both countries seek to advance negotiations on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), aimed at expanding bilateral trade and investment. The two governments have set a goal of increasing two-way trade to 70 billion Canadian dollars by 2030, and have reaffirmed their commitment to conclude negotiations by the end of 2026.
Trade Deal And Economic Cooperation On Agenda
The proposed CEPA is expected to be a central focus of discussions during Modi’s visit. Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand, who travelled to New Delhi this week, met Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to discuss trade, investment, security, energy, technology and people-to-people exchanges.
Anand said she was encouraged by progress made in bilateral negotiations and cooperation since the two countries began working on a joint roadmap for relations.
Canada is also seeking to diversify its trade partnerships amid uncertainty in global commerce. Speaking to Reuters on October 14, Anand said Ottawa aimed to conclude the trade agreement with India by the end of the year as part of a wider effort to expand trade beyond the United States. A Canadian trade mission led by International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu is also in India to explore commercial opportunities across sectors.
The two sides have identified energy and agriculture as areas where closer cooperation could help them respond to geopolitical instability and strengthen supply chains. Their recent discussions have also covered defence, security, artificial intelligence and broader Indo-Pacific priorities.
India-Canada Relations Show Signs Of A Reset
The planned visit comes after a period of strained relations following the 2023 killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian Sikh separatist, in British Columbia. Canada had accused Indian agents of involvement in the killing, allegations India rejected. The diplomatic dispute led to expulsions of diplomats and a sharp deterioration in bilateral ties.
Relations have since shown signs of improvement, with both governments resuming high-level engagement and working to rebuild cooperation. Carney visited India in February and March 2026, while the two leaders met again on the sidelines of the G7 summit in June. Their latest discussions reflect efforts to restore trust while advancing shared economic and strategic interests.
Modi’s December visit is expected to provide an opportunity to take stock of progress in trade negotiations and strengthen cooperation across areas of mutual interest. However, the outcome of the CEPA talks remains to be seen, with both governments working towards a year-end deadline.