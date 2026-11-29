The sharp rise followed a temporary improvement in air quality across these neighbourhoods on Saturday. Baljit Nagar’s AQI had fallen below 300 before surging towards 800 by Sunday morning. Railway Colony saw its reading approach 200 before it climbed past 700 again. Similar fluctuations were recorded in Than Singh Nagar and Punjabi Bagh, where readings dipped below 300 before rising above 600 and 700, respectively.