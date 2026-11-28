Rahul Gandhi questions the caste census delay and proposed delimitation exercise.
He warns of a 40-year freeze on social justice.
He also alleges electoral malpractice and targets the BJP.
The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has accused the Centre of using women's reservation as a reason to push for delimitation. He said the women's quota, which has already been passed, could be implemented without increasing the existing strength of the Lok Sabha.
Referring to delimitation exercises in Assam, Bihar and Jammu and Kashmir, he alleged that the proposed legislation would allow the BJP to redraw the country's political map.
Addressing Gen Z, Gandhi urged young people to remember the proposed figure of 850 Lok Sabha seats, which he described as a threat to democracy.
"Caste census has been put aside. Why? A new census is going to show an increase in the OBC population. It is also going to show an increase in the Dalit population. It is going to bring out these uncomfortable facts, which the BJP does not appreciate," he said.
He alleged that the government would instead rely on the 2011 Census and freeze the number of seats until 2051.
"So, they are going to use the 2011 Census and seats are going to be frozen till 2051. For 40 years, you can forget social justice," he added.
Gandhi also accused the BJP of manipulating elections and alleged that the party was looking for ways to avoid scrutiny after the Opposition raised concerns over electoral malpractice.
Speaking at a press conference on the proposed Delimitation Bill, he said a survey conducted by his party found that 80 per cent of Indians and 100 per cent of Gen Z respondents believed that elections were being stolen.
Rahul Gandhi also issued a fresh warning to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, accusing him of undermining the electoral process.
"Mr Gyanesh Kumar, destroying the entire electoral map, a criminal who by the way we are going to put in jail," he said.
What Is Inside The Delimitation Bill?
The proposed legislation seeks to increase the maximum number of Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 850. Of these, 815 seats would go to states and 35 to Union Territories. The government says the changes would give every state and Union Territory a uniform 50 per cent increase in seats.
The amendment also proposes using the latest published Census figures available when the law comes into force. This would replace the existing provision, which links the exercise to the first Census conducted after 2026. The new seat allocation and constituency boundaries would then remain in place until 2051.