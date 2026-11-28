Dinesh Karthik said dropped catches hurt India’s position and WTC hopes
Tom Latham was dropped on 29 and went on to score 59
Tom Blundell survived a chance on 49 and top-scored with 89
India are in deep trouble in the Christchurch Test after slipping to 116/6 in reply to New Zealand’s 356, with Dinesh Karthik blaming poor catching for the visitors’ position. The former India wicketkeeper-batter said the dropped chances at Hagley Oval let New Zealand post a strong first-innings total before India’s batting caved in.
India ended day two trailing by 240 runs with only four wickets left. Dhruv Jurel was unbeaten on seven and Akash Deep was yet to join him. Karthik said India’s shoddy catching had become a major reason for the side’s precarious position.
Dropped Chances Costly
The misses hurt India badly. Captain Tom Latham was dropped on 29 on the opening day and went on to score 59, while Tom Blundell survived a chance on 49 in the gully.
Blundell cashed in fully and top-scored for New Zealand with 89. Akash Deep also had little luck, with three catches going down off his bowling before he dismissed Matt Henry to complete his five-wicket haul.
Karthik said India’s catching standards were now damaging both matches and their WTC hopes. “In general, one of the reasons why most test teams do well is because their close-in catchers are solid. They convert half chances and create more opportunities than what is available. Now India have gone the other way round. They're dropping sitters and that's come back to bite them,” he added.
Batting Collapse Pressure
Then came the slide with the bat. New Zealand’s seamers used the movement and extra bounce on offer, and India lost six wickets while still 240 runs behind.
Rishabh Pant fell trying an ambitious shot against Jacob Duffy. KL Rahul was caught at point after playing an uncharacteristic drive. With only four wickets in hand, the follow-on threat has come sharply into view.
Karthik spelt that out bluntly. “Eventually, India is so far behind in this test match, 240 runs to go, just four wickets in hand in the first innings. We're looking at basically New Zealand putting us in and taking a follow on.
“We've got ourselves into a hole. India need to bat out that first session, try and reduce the deficit to 150. If that doesn't happen, India are going to find it really hard to come back in this Test match,” Karthik said.
He also questioned several dismissals while backing Pant’s method in Test cricket. “A lot of shots are questionable. I mean, we can say that they play good shots but today, most of the shots backfired and they look back at those replays and be like, was that shot the right one?
“But when it comes to Rishabh Pant, I think he averages mid-40s and somewhere on this pitch, we need to give him the relevance to go after those big shots. I know a lot of you are going to come back and say the situation and everything.
“But every time he plays these shots, he's been successful in Test cricket because he has the courage to do it and the conviction and the consistency to a large part. It's always debatable but for me, the bigger picture is catches and we did drop too many,” he concluded.