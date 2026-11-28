IND Vs NZ 2nd Test Day 2: Akash Deep's Five-For, India's Batting Struggles Leave Them At 116/6
India ended Day 2 of the second Test against New Zealand at 116/6, trailing by 240 runs at Hagley Oval. Akash Deep led the bowling effort with 5/99, claiming his second five-wicket haul in Test cricket as New Zealand were bowled out for 356, with Tom Blundell top-scoring with 89. However, India's batters struggled to cope with the movement and bounce, losing six wickets in response. Rishabh Pant made 23 before falling to Jacob Duffy, while Dhruv Jurel was unbeaten on 7 at stumps, with India facing an uphill task on Day 3.
Get the latest cricket news, live scores, match results and upcoming series schedules, along with breaking news, match updates and exclusive coverage of India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ).
Stay ahead with the latest updates on international series, team performances, player news and preparations for IPL 2027. From Test cricket and ODIs to T20 internationals and IPL, get comprehensive sports news, expert insights and overall match coverage from India and around the world, only on Outlook India.