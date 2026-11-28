IND Vs NZ 2nd Test Day 2: Akash Deep's Five-For, India's Batting Struggles Leave Them At 116/6

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 28 November 2026 3:43 pm

India ended Day 2 of the second Test against New Zealand at 116/6, trailing by 240 runs at Hagley Oval. Akash Deep led the bowling effort with 5/99, claiming his second five-wicket haul in Test cricket as New Zealand were bowled out for 356, with Tom Blundell top-scoring with 89. However, India's batters struggled to cope with the movement and bounce, losing six wickets in response. Rishabh Pant made 23 before falling to Jacob Duffy, while Dhruv Jurel was unbeaten on 7 at stumps, with India facing an uphill task on Day 3.