TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee has asked Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to facilitate a motion revoking party Chief Whip Kalyan Banerjee’s suspension.
Kalyan Banerjee was suspended on July 22 for the remainder of the Monsoon Session; Abhishek cited Rule 374(2), which allows the House to revoke a suspension.
The Union Cabinet has approved a Constitution amendment Bill linking women’s reservation to delimitation, with a proposed 50% seat increase for every state
As Parliament prepares to reconvene on November 30, Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee has asked Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to revoke the suspension of party Chief Whip Kalyan Banerjee and allow him to take part in the House proceedings.
In a letter dated November 27, Abhishek cited Rule 374(2) of the Lok Sabha’s Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business, which allows the House to revoke a member’s suspension through a motion. He urged the Speaker to facilitate its early consideration.
Abhishek Seeks Early Motion On Suspension
Kalyan Banerjee was suspended on July 22 for the remainder of the Monsoon Session. Abhishek said the continued suspension would prevent him from carrying out his parliamentary duties as an elected MP and the All India Trinamool Congress’s chief whip.
“The continued suspension would prevent Shri Banerjee from participating in the proceedings of the House and discharging his responsibilities as an elected Member and Chief Whip of the AITC, including coordinating the party’s participation in parliamentary business,” the letter said.
“In view of the forthcoming sittings, I request you to kindly facilitate the early consideration of a motion for termination of Shri Banerjee’s suspension, enabling him to resume his parliamentary responsibilities and participate in the proceedings,” Abhishek wrote.
Cabinet Clears Revised Delimitation Bill
The Union Cabinet on Friday approved a Constitution amendment Bill linking women’s reservation to delimitation. The proposal provides for a uniform 50% increase in Lok Sabha seats across states while keeping each state’s share of seats unchanged until 2051.
The move comes ahead of the special sitting, expected to run from November 30 to December 3, and addresses a key criticism of the government’s earlier proposal in April. Opposition parties and several southern states had argued that the assurance of an equal increase in seats across states had been made publicly but was absent from the Bill.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the Cabinet meeting a day after the government announced the proposed dates for Parliament’s sitting. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the Bill would be introduced in the Lok Sabha on November 30 and urged the Opposition to participate in the debate.