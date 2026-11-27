Jasprit Bumrah tried a different run-up on Day 1 of the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch
His bowling action stayed unchanged, with the alteration limited to the approach before delivery
Bumrah was seen carrying the ball only in his right hand instead of both hands during the spell before tea
Jasprit Bumrah, widely regarded as one of the finest all-format bowlers in modern-day cricket, has proved it time and again with his precision, practical insight and ability to perform well in any situation. That makes him a different beast. What sets him apart is his bowling action, which makes him difficult to face.
On Day 1 of the second Test between New Zealand and India in Christchurch, he tried a different bowling run-up. The clip of the change has become the talk of the town and is going viral on social media.
Bumrah usually holds the ball with both hands before delivering it, but in Christchurch he was seen carrying it only in his right hand, with no contact from his left. He also went back to the same style of run-up he had used at the start.
There was no change in his bowling action itself, only a small alteration to the run-up. He made that adjustment when he came back for a short burst just before the tea break on Day 1.
Run-up Tweak Explained
The change was confined to the approach, not the release. Bumrah's bowling action stayed the same, but his run-up was slightly different during that spell before tea.
He usually begins with the ball in both hands, but this time he came in with the ball only in his right hand. Even so, the rest of the motion remained unchanged.
The move was not a sudden one. India pacer Akash Deep said Bumrah had already been practising the variation in the nets.
Akash Deep suggested there was planning behind the experiment when he spoke about Bumrah's change during the match.
“Woh practice match ke pehle bhi practice kar rahe the woh is tarah ki bowling ka. Toh ho sakta unke dimaag mein kuch planning hoga. Toh isliye kar rahe honge. Jasprit Bumrah hai wo, kuch soch ke hi kar rahe honge,” Akash Deep said.
New Zealand's Strong Start
India won the toss and chose to bowl first. New Zealand made a solid beginning, with Tom Latham and Devon Conway putting together a 77-run opening stand.
Latham scored 59 and Conway made 31. Their partnership gave the hosts early control before Gurnoor Brar struck for India's first wicket.
India fought back well in the second session. New Zealand were 110/1, then lost three wickets in quick succession without adding a run and slid to 110/4, and India breathed a sigh of relief. After that, the home side pieced together two useful partnerships.
Tom Blundell and Daryl Mitchell added 64 runs for the fifth wicket. Blundell then combined with Glenn Phillips for an unbeaten 62-run stand for the sixth wicket, helping New Zealand finish Day 1 on 246/5.