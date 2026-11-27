‘Toh Isliye kar Rahe Honge...’: Akash Deep Reveals Why Jasprit Bumrah Is Using A Different Action In 2nd Test

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Published at: 27 November 2026 2:34 pm

Jasprit Bumrah tried a new run-up during Day 1 of the 2nd Test against New Zealand on Friday, November 27, leaving fans puzzled. Akash Deep later explained the reason behind the change

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Published at: 27 November 2026 2:34 pm

Jasprit Bumrah trying a new action on the first day of the 2nd Test | Photo: Sonyliv (Screengrab)

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