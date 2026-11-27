Jasprit Bumrah tried a different run-up during the post-tea session on Day 1 of the 2nd Test against New Zealand in Christchurch on November 27
Akash Deep said Bumrah had already been practising the variation in the nets and ahead of the practice match
Akash Deep noted that Bumrah likely had a specific plan in mind before reverting to his usual approach
India's premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah caught everyone's attention when he tried a new run-up against New Zealand in the 2nd Test on Friday, November 27.
The incident happened during the post-tea session, when Bumrah was brought back into the attack.
In the spell, Bumrah changed his usual run-up and tried bowling with a new one. He came steaming in from his bowling mark, but with both of his arms open and without the traditional Bumrah stutter in the run-up.
Bumrah created a few chances with his new run-up, but was back to his traditional run-up in no time. His load-up and release remained the same in both run-ups.
However, fans were confused. They questioned the need of trying the new action.
Akash Deep was asked about Bumrah's new action and whether it was part of some plan.
However, Akash Deep revealed that this was not the first time Bumrah had tried a new action, and that he had been practising it in the nets too.
"Woh practice match ke pehle bhi practice kar rahe the woh is tarah ki bowling ka. Toh ho sakta unke dimaag mein kuch planning hoga. Toh isliye kar rahe honge. Jasprit Bumrah hai wo, kuch soch ke hi kar rahe honge," Akash said.
Earlier, New Zealand reached 246/5 at stumps on Day 1, with Akash Deep finishing with the most wickets for India. Akash took two wickets, while Jasprit Bumrah went wicketless.