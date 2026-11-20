India's fast bowlers claimed all 10 wickets against New Zealand in the Wellington Test
The Indian pacers recreated a rare record last achieved at the same venue in 2014
Jasprit Bumrah led the attack with four wickets, while Akash Deep picked up three
India's fast-bowling attack produced a memorable performance in the first Test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. Despite allowing the hosts to recover from 70/5 and post 368 in their first innings, the Indian pacers managed to claim all 10 wickets on a surface that gradually became better for batting.
Interestingly, the achievement brought back memories of India's previous visit to Wellington in 2014, when the fast bowlers had also dominated New Zealand's batting lineup. It was only the second occasion that a team's pacers had taken all 10 wickets in an away Test in New Zealand.
Indian Pacers Claim All 10 Wickets Against New Zealand
Captain Shubman Gill opted to bowl first after winning the toss, hoping to exploit the early assistance available for fast bowlers. Jasprit Bumrah immediately justified the decision by dismissing Tom Latham for a duck with the third delivery of his comeback Test.
India continued to make regular breakthroughs, with Anshul Kamboj and Akash Deep also contributing. However, Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips rescued New Zealand through a massive 216-run partnership for the sixth wicket.
The visitors eventually wrapped up the innings for 368 on Day 2, with all 10 wickets going to their pace attack. Washington Sundar, India's only specialist spinner, bowled 20 overs but remained wicketless.
What Happened When India Achieved This Feat in 2014?
The previous instance came during India's 2014 tour of New Zealand, also at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. The Indian fast bowlers completely dominated the hosts, with Ishant Sharma picking up six wickets for 51 runs in 17 overs.
Mohammed Shami provided excellent support, claiming four wickets for 70 runs in 16.5 overs. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja, the only specialist spinner in the side, bowled just two overs during the innings.
Jasprit Bumrah Leads India's Pace Attack
Bumrah spearheaded India's bowling effort with four wickets for 92 runs. Akash Deep picked up three wickets for 53 runs, while Kamboj finished with two for 69. Prasidh Krishna claimed the remaining wicket, conceding 100 runs.
The performance was particularly significant for Akash Deep, who had been preferred over Mohammed Siraj in the playing XI. He justified the selection with important breakthroughs, including the dismissal of Phillips after his century.
India's pace attack thus recreated a rare 12-year-old record at the same Wellington venue.